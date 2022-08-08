Applied DNA Sciences Inc. [APDN] is 45.02% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Applied DNA Sciences Inc. [NASDAQ: APDN] gained 1.57% or 0.09 points to close at $5.83 with a heavy trading volume of 41488422 shares. The company report on August 4, 2022 that Applied DNA Announces Pricing of $12 Million Upsized Public Offering, Priced at a Premium to Market Under Nasdaq Rules.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc., (NASDAQ: APDN) (the “Company” or “Applied DNA”), a leader in polymerase chain reaction (“PCR”)-based technologies, today announced the pricing of a public offering of 3,000,000 shares of its common stock (or common stock equivalents in lieu thereof), together with Series A warrants to purchase up to 3,000,000 shares of its common stock and Series B warrants to purchase up to 3,000,000 shares of its common stock at a combined offering price to the public of $4.00 per share (or common stock equivalent) and associated warrants, priced at a premium to market under Nasdaq rules. The Series A warrants will have an exercise price of $4.00 per share, are exercisable immediately upon issuance, and will expire five years following the date of issuance. The Series B warrants will have an exercise price of $4.00 per share, are exercisable immediately upon issuance, and will expire thirteen months following the date of issuance. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about August 8, 2022, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as the exclusive placement agent for the offering.

It opened the trading session at $5.31, the shares rose to $7.05 and dropped to $5.24, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for APDN points out that the company has recorded 73.71% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -840.32% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.36M shares, APDN reached to a volume of 41488422 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Applied DNA Sciences Inc. [APDN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APDN shares is $5.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APDN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Applied DNA Sciences Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 12, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright dropped their target price from $18 to $14. The new note on the price target was released on January 14, 2021, representing the official price target for Applied DNA Sciences Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $20 to $12, while H.C. Wainwright kept a Buy rating on APDN stock. On July 20, 2020, analysts increased their price target for APDN shares from 18 to 22.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Applied DNA Sciences Inc. is set at 0.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for APDN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.73.

Trading performance analysis for APDN stock

Applied DNA Sciences Inc. [APDN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 721.59. With this latest performance, APDN shares gained by 649.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 73.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APDN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 94.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 97.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 92.17 for Applied DNA Sciences Inc. [APDN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.21, while it was recorded at 3.83 for the last single week of trading, and 2.86 for the last 200 days.

Applied DNA Sciences Inc. [APDN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Applied DNA Sciences Inc. [APDN] shares currently have an operating margin of -136.16 and a Gross Margin at +45.24. Applied DNA Sciences Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -158.25.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -169.75, with Return on Assets sitting at -110.93.

Applied DNA Sciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at Applied DNA Sciences Inc. [APDN]

There are presently around $7 million, or 11.60% of APDN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APDN stocks are: ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 459,769, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.97% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 213,750 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.25 million in APDN stocks shares; and CAPITAL WEALTH ALLIANCE, LLC, currently with $1.14 million in APDN stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Applied DNA Sciences Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 12 institutional holders increased their position in Applied DNA Sciences Inc. [NASDAQ:APDN] by around 760,060 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 109,695 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 350,039 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,219,794 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APDN stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 721,755 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 45,483 shares during the same period.