AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC] Is Currently 18.86 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [NYSE: AMC] closed the trading session at $22.18 on 08/05/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $16.50, while the highest price level was $22.77. The company report on August 5, 2022 that Bond Is Back ON The Big Screen To Celebrate The 60th Anniversary Of Dr. No On Sunday, August 21.

Fathom Events is bringing Dr. No back to theaters through Park Circus on behalf of MGM.

Dr. No, the film that introduced the world to the iconic James Bond franchise – not to mention Sean Connery in the starring role – is coming back to theaters this summer to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the film’s release.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -18.46 percent and weekly performance of 52.34 percent. The stock has been moved at 49.16 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 53.18 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 50.99 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 42.79M shares, AMC reached to a volume of 124983452 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMC shares is $9.09 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMC stock is a recommendation set at 3.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 04, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on September 01, 2021, representing the official price target for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $16, while B. Riley Securities analysts kept a Neutral rating on AMC stock. On April 05, 2021, analysts increased their price target for AMC shares from 7 to 13.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. is set at 1.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.05.

AMC stock trade performance evaluation

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 52.34. With this latest performance, AMC shares gained by 53.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 49.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.58 for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.22, while it was recorded at 18.26 for the last single week of trading, and 21.00 for the last 200 days.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC] shares currently have an operating margin of -32.76 and a Gross Margin at +8.52. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -50.20.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,985 million, or 35.40% of AMC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 47,381,679, which is approximately 0.629% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 43,321,127 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $960.86 million in AMC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $297.06 million in AMC stock with ownership of nearly 0.807% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 162 institutional holders increased their position in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [NYSE:AMC] by around 17,819,757 shares. Additionally, 143 investors decreased positions by around 12,285,184 shares, while 80 investors held positions by with 149,553,899 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 179,658,840 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMC stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,038,570 shares, while 63 institutional investors sold positions of 3,942,586 shares during the same period.