Alphabet Inc. [GOOGL] stock Reiterated by Wells Fargo analyst, price target now $160

Alphabet Inc. [NASDAQ: GOOGL] slipped around -0.72 points on Friday, while shares priced at $117.47 at the close of the session, down -0.61%. The company report on May 27, 2022 that BlackBerry and Google launch Chrome Enterprise Management with BlackBerry UEM.

Enterprises can now manage company-issued and BYO Chrome devices with BlackBerry UEM to boost productivity and security.

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced the launch of Chrome Enterprise Management with BlackBerry UEM, providing the full suite of Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) support for the growing number of devices running the popular Google (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Chrome OS and Chrome browser in enterprises.

Alphabet Inc. stock is now -18.90% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. GOOGL Stock saw the intraday high of $118.1056 and lowest of $116.00 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 151.55, which means current price is +15.30% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 38.05M shares, GOOGL reached a trading volume of 19117457 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Alphabet Inc. [GOOGL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GOOGL shares is $146.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GOOGL stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Alphabet Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 27, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS dropped their target price from $133 to $132. The new note on the price target was released on July 27, 2022, representing the official price target for Alphabet Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $150 to $145, while Truist kept a Buy rating on GOOGL stock. On July 27, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for GOOGL shares from 187.50 to 150.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alphabet Inc. is set at 3.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for GOOGL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.50. Price to Free Cash Flow for GOOGL in the course of the last twelve months was 23.71 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.80.

How has GOOGL stock performed recently?

Alphabet Inc. [GOOGL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.99. With this latest performance, GOOGL shares dropped by -1.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GOOGL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.26 for Alphabet Inc. [GOOGL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 112.75, while it was recorded at 116.75 for the last single week of trading, and 129.85 for the last 200 days.

Alphabet Inc. [GOOGL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Alphabet Inc. [GOOGL] shares currently have an operating margin of +30.51 and a Gross Margin at +56.91. Alphabet Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +29.53.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 32.07, with Return on Assets sitting at 22.40.

Alphabet Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

Earnings analysis for Alphabet Inc. [GOOGL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GOOGL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Alphabet Inc. go to 13.65%.

Insider trade positions for Alphabet Inc. [GOOGL]

There are presently around $545,191 million, or 79.30% of GOOGL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GOOGL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 466,088,220, which is approximately 1.445% of the company’s market cap and around 7.73% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 414,048,600 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $48.64 billion in GOOGL stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $30.84 billion in GOOGL stock with ownership of nearly -2.042% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Alphabet Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 1,921 institutional holders increased their position in Alphabet Inc. [NASDAQ:GOOGL] by around 180,760,559 shares. Additionally, 1,611 investors decreased positions by around 359,218,872 shares, while 424 investors held positions by with 4,101,129,389 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,641,108,820 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GOOGL stock had 167 new institutional investments in for a total of 22,771,680 shares, while 180 institutional investors sold positions of 24,895,172 shares during the same period.