Tenaris S.A. [TS] Is Currently -4.51 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Tenaris S.A. [NYSE: TS] traded at a low on 08/04/22, posting a -4.51 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $25.41. The company report on August 3, 2022 that Tenaris Announces 2022 Second Quarter Results.

The financial and operational information contained in this press release is based on unaudited consolidated condensed interim financial statements presented in U.S. dollars and prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standard Board and adopted by the European Union, or IFRS. Additionally, this press release includes non-IFRS alternative performance measures i.e., EBITDA, Free Cash Flow, Net cash / debt and Operating working capital days. See exhibit I for more details on these alternative performance measures.

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE and Mexico: TS and EXM Italy: TEN) (“Tenaris”) today announced its results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 in comparison with its results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3992858 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Tenaris S.A. stands at 3.64% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.96%.

The market cap for TS stock reached $14.38 billion, with 590.27 million shares outstanding and 233.00 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.47M shares, TS reached a trading volume of 3992858 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Tenaris S.A. [TS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TS shares is $38.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TS stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Tenaris S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price from $38 to $43. The new note on the price target was released on March 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Tenaris S.A. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $27 to $32, while Barclays kept a Overweight rating on TS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tenaris S.A. is set at 1.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for TS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.18.

How has TS stock performed recently?

Tenaris S.A. [TS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.71. With this latest performance, TS shares gained by 11.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 28.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.77 for Tenaris S.A. [TS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.16, while it was recorded at 26.87 for the last single week of trading, and 26.38 for the last 200 days.

Tenaris S.A. [TS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tenaris S.A. [TS] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.79 and a Gross Margin at +28.41. Tenaris S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.87.

Return on Total Capital for TS is now 5.64, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.16. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.44, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.78. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tenaris S.A. [TS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.75. Additionally, TS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.61, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.62, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.56.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tenaris S.A. [TS] managed to generate an average of $40,868 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.46.Tenaris S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

Earnings analysis for Tenaris S.A. [TS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tenaris S.A. go to -5.40%.

Insider trade positions for Tenaris S.A. [TS]

There are presently around $1,996 million, or 10.30% of TS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TS stocks are: PENDAL GROUP LTD with ownership of 22,601,427, which is approximately 5.765% of the company’s market cap and around 60.60% of the total institutional ownership; WESTWOOD GLOBAL INVESTMENTS, LLC, holding 8,896,308 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $226.06 million in TS stocks shares; and VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP, currently with $137.54 million in TS stock with ownership of nearly -24.319% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tenaris S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 108 institutional holders increased their position in Tenaris S.A. [NYSE:TS] by around 16,325,013 shares. Additionally, 84 investors decreased positions by around 11,165,410 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 51,075,299 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 78,565,722 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TS stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,300,718 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 1,202,608 shares during the same period.