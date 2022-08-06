Sunnova Energy International Inc. [NOVA] moved up 7.00: Why It’s Important

Sunnova Energy International Inc. [NYSE: NOVA] closed the trading session at $27.06 on 08/04/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $25.56, while the highest price level was $27.46. The company report on July 27, 2022 that Sunnova Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Second Quarter 2022 Highlights.

Added 17,300 customers in the second quarter of 2022, bringing total customer count to 225,000 as of June 30, 2022;.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -3.08 percent and weekly performance of 8.59 percent. The stock has been moved at 42.20 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 40.79 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 37.92 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.01M shares, NOVA reached to a volume of 4700256 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Sunnova Energy International Inc. [NOVA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NOVA shares is $37.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NOVA stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Sunnova Energy International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 19, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Equal Weight. The new note on the price target was released on June 29, 2022, representing the official price target for Sunnova Energy International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $31 to $24, while Goldman kept a Neutral rating on NOVA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sunnova Energy International Inc. is set at 2.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for NOVA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.43.

NOVA stock trade performance evaluation

Sunnova Energy International Inc. [NOVA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.59. With this latest performance, NOVA shares gained by 40.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 42.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NOVA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.78 for Sunnova Energy International Inc. [NOVA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.52, while it was recorded at 25.60 for the last single week of trading, and 24.50 for the last 200 days.

Sunnova Energy International Inc. [NOVA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sunnova Energy International Inc. [NOVA] shares currently have an operating margin of -30.47 and a Gross Margin at +45.53. Sunnova Energy International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -57.14.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -12.90, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.04.

Sunnova Energy International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Sunnova Energy International Inc. [NOVA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,184 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NOVA stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 16,530,455, which is approximately 1.605% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDING S.A., holding 12,829,678 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $347.17 million in NOVA stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $236.82 million in NOVA stock with ownership of nearly 1.558% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sunnova Energy International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 133 institutional holders increased their position in Sunnova Energy International Inc. [NYSE:NOVA] by around 12,597,015 shares. Additionally, 109 investors decreased positions by around 12,440,503 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 92,630,859 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 117,668,377 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NOVA stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,488,745 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 2,953,546 shares during the same period.