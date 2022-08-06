Market cap of Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. [STAF] reaches 9.05M – now what?

Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ: STAF] stock went on an upward path that rose over 15.00% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 20.66%. The company report on July 14, 2022 that Staffing 360 Solutions Launches New UK Brand – Butler, Bridge & May – Professional Business Administration.

Deepens Offerings in Response to Customer Requirements.

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STAF), a company executing an international buy-integrate-build strategy through the acquisition of staffing organizations in the United States and the United Kingdom, announced today that it has launched Butler, Bridge & May, a new Professional brand and first organic brand launch in the UK.

Over the last 12 months, STAF stock dropped by -85.71%. The one-year Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 81.6. The average equity rating for STAF stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $9.05 million, with 17.25 million shares outstanding and 16.62 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 82.27K shares, STAF stock reached a trading volume of 6318103 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. [STAF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STAF shares is $20.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STAF stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. is set at 0.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for STAF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.57.

STAF Stock Performance Analysis:

Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. [STAF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.66. With this latest performance, STAF shares dropped by -17.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -55.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -85.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STAF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.06 for Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. [STAF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.74, while it was recorded at 3.28 for the last single week of trading, and 8.76 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. [STAF] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.12 and a Gross Margin at +15.73. Staffing 360 Solutions Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.12.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 223.35, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.16.

Staffing 360 Solutions Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. [STAF] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 1.90% of STAF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of STAF stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 26,961, which is approximately -34.664% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 9,482 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $35000.0 in STAF stocks shares; and GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, currently with $14000.0 in STAF stock with ownership of nearly -0.052% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 3 institutional holders increased their position in Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ:STAF] by around 120 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 68,513 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 22,636 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 45,997 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. STAF stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 9 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 45,093 shares during the same period.