Greenpro Capital Corp. [GRNQ] Stock trading around $2.41 per share: What’s Next?

Greenpro Capital Corp. [NASDAQ: GRNQ] stock went on an upward path that rose over 31.69% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 65.07%. The company report on May 20, 2022 that Greenpro Incubated Company Angkasa-X Celebrates the Ground-Breaking Ceremony to Build Satellite Ground Station and Space Technology Centre in Penang, Malaysia.

Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) today announced that its incubated company, Angkasa-X and Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM) to build Satellites Ground Station and Space Technology Centre in Penang, Malaysia, The construction of the Angkasa-X Earth Groundstation and the Space Technology Centre is in preparation for the launching and deployment of Angkasa-X’s constellation of A-SEANSAT & A-SEANLINK LEO satellites. With this ground segment infrastructure in place, Angkasa-X is geared to work together with the E&E industry in the development of Spacetech Ecosystem in realising the ASEAN Space Economy.

Over the last 12 months, GRNQ stock dropped by -63.45%. The average equity rating for GRNQ stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $19.21 million, with 78.47 million shares outstanding and 45.54 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 91.81K shares, GRNQ stock reached a trading volume of 14100239 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Greenpro Capital Corp. [GRNQ]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Greenpro Capital Corp. is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for GRNQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.56.

GRNQ Stock Performance Analysis:

Greenpro Capital Corp. [GRNQ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 65.07. With this latest performance, GRNQ shares gained by 22.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -44.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -63.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GRNQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.25 for Greenpro Capital Corp. [GRNQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.3900, while it was recorded at 1.7000 for the last single week of trading, and 5.0400 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Greenpro Capital Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Greenpro Capital Corp. [GRNQ] shares currently have an operating margin of +76.12 and a Gross Margin at +83.98. Greenpro Capital Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -486.46.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -106.27, with Return on Assets sitting at -76.52.

Greenpro Capital Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Greenpro Capital Corp. [GRNQ] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 1.50% of GRNQ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GRNQ stocks are: GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 55,165, which is approximately 2.186% of the company’s market cap and around 42.12% of the total institutional ownership; CETERA ADVISOR NETWORKS LLC, holding 40,142 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $97000.0 in GRNQ stocks shares; and VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, currently with $13000.0 in GRNQ stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

6 institutional holders increased their position in Greenpro Capital Corp. [NASDAQ:GRNQ] by around 16,317 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 123,443 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 26,011 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 113,749 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GRNQ stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,137 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 123,443 shares during the same period.