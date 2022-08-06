Fiverr International Ltd. [FVRR] Is Currently 8.55 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Fiverr International Ltd. [NYSE: FVRR] gained 8.55% or 3.17 points to close at $40.24 with a heavy trading volume of 3538301 shares. The company report on August 4, 2022 that Fiverr Announces Second Quarter 2022 Results.

Q2 Results demonstrated solid Adjusted EBITDA. Revenue grew 13% y/y to $85 million as SMB spending grew more cautious. We delivered solid Adjusted EBITDA of $4.6 million, or 5.4% in Adjusted EBITDA margin, as a result of strong execution and disciplined expense management.

Strong and resilient growth in SPB. Spend per buyer increased 14% y/y to $259 with continued expansion of wallet share especially among our larger customers. Buyers with annual spend of over $10K grew over 60% y/y.

It opened the trading session at $34.39, the shares rose to $44.02 and dropped to $34.34, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for FVRR points out that the company has recorded -53.11% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -38.57% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.21M shares, FVRR reached to a volume of 3538301 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Fiverr International Ltd. [FVRR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FVRR shares is $45.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FVRR stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JMP Securities have made an estimate for Fiverr International Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 02, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on January 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Fiverr International Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $130, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on FVRR stock. On October 21, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for FVRR shares from 200 to 195.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fiverr International Ltd. is set at 3.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for FVRR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.67. Price to Free Cash Flow for FVRR in the course of the last twelve months was 40.89 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.30.

Trading performance analysis for FVRR stock

Fiverr International Ltd. [FVRR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 24.16. With this latest performance, FVRR shares gained by 9.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -53.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -82.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FVRR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.29 for Fiverr International Ltd. [FVRR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.72, while it was recorded at 35.29 for the last single week of trading, and 82.54 for the last 200 days.

Fiverr International Ltd. [FVRR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fiverr International Ltd. [FVRR] shares currently have an operating margin of -15.45 and a Gross Margin at +81.27. Fiverr International Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -21.84.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -18.78, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.03.

Fiverr International Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

An analysis of insider ownership at Fiverr International Ltd. [FVRR]

There are presently around $934 million, or 59.40% of FVRR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FVRR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 3,751,395, which is approximately 16.884% of the company’s market cap and around 12.96% of the total institutional ownership; SRS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 2,374,540 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $95.55 million in FVRR stocks shares; and DEER VII & CO. LTD., currently with $69.82 million in FVRR stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fiverr International Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 137 institutional holders increased their position in Fiverr International Ltd. [NYSE:FVRR] by around 4,364,025 shares. Additionally, 165 investors decreased positions by around 4,089,195 shares, while 75 investors held positions by with 14,756,407 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 23,209,627 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FVRR stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 977,396 shares, while 79 institutional investors sold positions of 1,799,498 shares during the same period.