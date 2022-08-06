Ecovyst Inc. [ECVT] stock Initiated by BWS Financial analyst, price target now $18

Ecovyst Inc. [NYSE: ECVT] plunged by -$1.88 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $9.19 during the day while it closed the day at $8.83. The company report on August 4, 2022 that Ecovyst Announces Upsize and Pricing of Secondary Offering of 13,000,000 Shares of Common Stock by Selling Stockholders and Repurchase of Common Stock.

Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE: ECVT) (the “Company”) today announced the upsize and pricing of the previously announced underwritten public offering (the “Offering”) by funds affiliated with CCMP Capital Advisors, LP (the “Selling Stockholders”). The size of the Offering increased from the previously announced 12,000,000 shares to an aggregate of 13,000,000 shares of the Company’s common stock at a price to the public of $8.75 per share. The Offering is expected to close on August 8, 2022, subject to customary closing conditions. The Selling Stockholders have granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 1,950,000 additional shares at the public offering price less underwriting discounts and commissions.

The Selling Stockholders will receive all of the net proceeds from the Offering. No shares are being sold by the Company.

Ecovyst Inc. stock has also loss -13.85% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ECVT stock has declined by -11.79% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -14.19% and lost -13.77% year-on date.

The market cap for ECVT stock reached $1.22 billion, with 137.69 million shares outstanding and 65.40 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 420.27K shares, ECVT reached a trading volume of 5673592 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Ecovyst Inc. [ECVT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ECVT shares is $13.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ECVT stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BWS Financial have made an estimate for Ecovyst Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 23, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on November 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Ecovyst Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17, while BMO Capital Markets analysts kept a Outperform rating on ECVT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ecovyst Inc. is set at 0.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for ECVT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.94. Price to Free Cash Flow for ECVT in the course of the last twelve months was 20.10 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.20.

ECVT stock trade performance evaluation

Ecovyst Inc. [ECVT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.85. With this latest performance, ECVT shares dropped by -7.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ECVT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.61 for Ecovyst Inc. [ECVT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.01, while it was recorded at 10.22 for the last single week of trading, and 10.47 for the last 200 days.

Ecovyst Inc. [ECVT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ecovyst Inc. [ECVT] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.72 and a Gross Margin at +27.22. Ecovyst Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.29.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.18, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.07.

Ecovyst Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Ecovyst Inc. [ECVT] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ECVT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ecovyst Inc. go to 29.10%.

Ecovyst Inc. [ECVT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $921 million, or 76.70% of ECVT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ECVT stocks are: CCMP CAPITAL GP, LLC with ownership of 46,565,444, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.40% of the total institutional ownership; SHAPIRO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 5,799,456 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $51.21 million in ECVT stocks shares; and WESTWOOD HOLDINGS GROUP INC, currently with $46.43 million in ECVT stock with ownership of nearly -2.944% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ecovyst Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 75 institutional holders increased their position in Ecovyst Inc. [NYSE:ECVT] by around 6,541,248 shares. Additionally, 58 investors decreased positions by around 5,147,574 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 92,633,992 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 104,322,814 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ECVT stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,474,145 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 1,016,217 shares during the same period.