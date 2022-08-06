Diana Shipping Inc. [DSX] Revenue clocked in at $239.10 million, up 59.64% YTD: What’s Next?

Diana Shipping Inc. [NYSE: DSX] price surged by 0.81 percent to reach at $0.05. The company report on August 1, 2022 that Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v Myrto With Tata NYK.

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSX), a global shipping company specializing in the ownership and bareboat charter-in of dry bulk vessels, today announced that, through a separate wholly-owned subsidiary, it has entered into a time charter contract with Tata NYK Shipping Pte. Ltd., for one of its Kamsarmax dry bulk vessels, the m/v Myrto. The gross charter rate is US$18,000 per day, minus a 5% commission paid to third parties, for a period until minimum July 15, 2023 up to maximum September 15, 2023. The charter is expected to commence on August 3, 2022.

The “Myrto” is a 82,131 dwt Kamsarmax dry bulk vessel built in 2013.

A sum of 3732946 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.26M shares. Diana Shipping Inc. shares reached a high of $6.34 and dropped to a low of $6.00 until finishing in the latest session at $6.21.

The one-year DSX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 6.9.

Guru’s Opinion on Diana Shipping Inc. [DSX]:

Jefferies have made an estimate for Diana Shipping Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on April 27, 2022, representing the official price target for Diana Shipping Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Diana Shipping Inc. is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for DSX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.65. Price to Free Cash Flow for DSX in the course of the last twelve months was 3.42.

DSX Stock Performance Analysis:

Diana Shipping Inc. [DSX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.94. With this latest performance, DSX shares gained by 44.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 60.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 68.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DSX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.92 for Diana Shipping Inc. [DSX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.28, while it was recorded at 6.02 for the last single week of trading, and 4.74 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Diana Shipping Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Diana Shipping Inc. [DSX] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.30 and a Gross Margin at +43.60. Diana Shipping Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +26.79.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.97, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.70.

DSX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DSX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Diana Shipping Inc. go to 5.00%.

Diana Shipping Inc. [DSX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $98 million, or 19.40% of DSX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DSX stocks are: HOSKING PARTNERS LLP with ownership of 4,300,316, which is approximately -15.838% of the company’s market cap and around 17.80% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 1,391,419 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.64 million in DSX stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $6.22 million in DSX stock with ownership of nearly 56.247% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Diana Shipping Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 48 institutional holders increased their position in Diana Shipping Inc. [NYSE:DSX] by around 1,879,451 shares. Additionally, 45 investors decreased positions by around 4,035,247 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 9,944,855 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 15,859,553 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DSX stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 716,879 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 399,270 shares during the same period.