Amplitude Inc. [AMPL] fell -65.70% so far this year. What now?

Amplitude Inc. [NASDAQ: AMPL] jumped around 2.04 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $18.16 at the close of the session, up 12.66%. The company report on August 3, 2022 that Amplitude Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Revenue of $58.1 million, up 48% year-over-year.

Current Remaining Performance Obligations of $170.2 million, up 46% year over year.

Amplitude Inc. stock is now -65.70% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AMPL Stock saw the intraday high of $18.43 and lowest of $15.42 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 87.98, which means current price is +35.32% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 868.54K shares, AMPL reached a trading volume of 2907615 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Amplitude Inc. [AMPL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMPL shares is $23.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMPL stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Amplitude Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 09, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on May 18, 2022, representing the official price target for Amplitude Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $80, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on AMPL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amplitude Inc. is set at 1.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMPL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.67.

How has AMPL stock performed recently?

Amplitude Inc. [AMPL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.29. With this latest performance, AMPL shares gained by 13.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -53.73% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMPL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.44 for Amplitude Inc. [AMPL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.17, while it was recorded at 15.69 for the last single week of trading, and 33.69 for the last 200 days.

Amplitude Inc. [AMPL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Amplitude Inc. [AMPL] shares currently have an operating margin of -44.33 and a Gross Margin at +69.05. Amplitude Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -44.83.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -35.10, with Return on Assets sitting at -26.06.

Amplitude Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.50 and a Current Ratio set at 3.50.

Earnings analysis for Amplitude Inc. [AMPL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMPL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Amplitude Inc. go to 3.60%.

Insider trade positions for Amplitude Inc. [AMPL]

There are presently around $590 million, or 65.30% of AMPL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMPL stocks are: INSTITUTIONAL VENTURE MANAGEMENT XV, LLC with ownership of 5,695,531, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 3.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3,922,497 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $71.23 million in AMPL stocks shares; and SC US (TTGP), LTD., currently with $50.83 million in AMPL stock with ownership of nearly 1090.025% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Amplitude Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 77 institutional holders increased their position in Amplitude Inc. [NASDAQ:AMPL] by around 15,027,652 shares. Additionally, 52 investors decreased positions by around 16,589,355 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 893,672 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 32,510,679 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMPL stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,195,465 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 10,313,012 shares during the same period.