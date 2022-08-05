ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. [CNET] fell -17.00% so far this year. What now?

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: CNET] closed the trading session at $0.83 on 08/04/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.6433, while the highest price level was $0.9538. The company report on July 26, 2022 that ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. Partners with Forbes Global Alliance to Jointly Launch NFT Products.

ZW Data Action Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: CNET) (“ZW Data” or the “Company”), an integrated online advertising, precision marketing, data analytics, and other value-added services company, today announced that it entered into a cooperation agreement with Forbes Global Alliance (“FGA”), to build the Forbes China Group Digital Collection Platform to launch NFT Products and jointly operate the platform data by leveraging the two parties’ respective capital, platform and resource advantages.

Forbes China Group, under Forbes Global Media Holdings Inc. (“Forbes”), is an international company that combines media and community and focuses on China’s business sector. It owns Forbes China and Forbes Global Alliance. FGA is a global exchange platform that unites and cultivates outstanding Chinese talents. Forbes is an international media, branding and technology consultancy company. Since its establishment in 1917, Forbes has created and accumulated vast valuable Intellectual Property (“IP”) series and contents including The World’s Most Innovative Companies List, Forbes Worlds Billionaires, Forbes China Rich List, and more.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -17.00 percent and weekly performance of 31.73 percent. The stock has been moved at 3.74 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 72.92 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 78.96 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 431.66K shares, CNET reached to a volume of 4202780 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. [CNET]:

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 22, 2011.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNET stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.13.

CNET stock trade performance evaluation

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. [CNET] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 31.73. With this latest performance, CNET shares gained by 72.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNET stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 74.53 for ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. [CNET]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4479, while it was recorded at 0.6468 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7687 for the last 200 days.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. [CNET]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. [CNET] shares currently have an operating margin of -28.71 and a Gross Margin at -1.57. ZW Data Action Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.82.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -16.05, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.33.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. [CNET] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNET. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. go to 10.00%.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. [CNET]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.30% of CNET stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CNET stocks are: SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP with ownership of 25,139, which is approximately -69.063% of the company’s market cap and around 20.58% of the total institutional ownership; TWO SIGMA SECURITIES, LLC, holding 20,698 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $17000.0 in CNET stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $14000.0 in CNET stock with ownership of nearly -77.135% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 2 institutional holders increased their position in ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:CNET] by around 21,583 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 304,640 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 231,689 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 94,534 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CNET stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 21,583 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 118,921 shares during the same period.