Zeta Global Holdings Corp. [ZETA] Is Currently 7.72 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. [NYSE: ZETA] gained 7.72% or 0.48 points to close at $6.70 with a heavy trading volume of 3509416 shares. The company report on August 3, 2022 that Zeta Accelerates Second Quarter 2022 Revenue & Profit Growth with Record New Scaled Customer Additions.

Delivered 2Q’22 revenue of $137M, up 28% Y/Y and up 9% Q/Q.

Added a record 14 new scaled customers in the quarter and grew scaled customer ARPU 19% Y/Y.

It opened the trading session at $7.15, the shares rose to $7.40 and dropped to $6.56, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ZETA points out that the company has recorded -32.73% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -63.81% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.40M shares, ZETA reached to a volume of 3509416 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Zeta Global Holdings Corp. [ZETA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZETA shares is $12.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZETA stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Zeta Global Holdings Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Craig Hallum raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Zeta Global Holdings Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Neutral rating on ZETA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zeta Global Holdings Corp. is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZETA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.52. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZETA in the course of the last twelve months was 30.62 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

Trading performance analysis for ZETA stock

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. [ZETA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 29.59. With this latest performance, ZETA shares gained by 47.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZETA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.49 for Zeta Global Holdings Corp. [ZETA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.81, while it was recorded at 5.86 for the last single week of trading, and 8.70 for the last 200 days.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. [ZETA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Zeta Global Holdings Corp. [ZETA] shares currently have an operating margin of -53.61 and a Gross Margin at +51.86. Zeta Global Holdings Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -54.45.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9,111.46, with Return on Assets sitting at -72.14.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. [ZETA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZETA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Zeta Global Holdings Corp. go to 35.15%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Zeta Global Holdings Corp. [ZETA]

There are presently around $336 million, or 47.50% of ZETA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZETA stocks are: GPI CAPITAL, L.P. with ownership of 16,237,054, which is approximately -19.766% of the company’s market cap and around 11.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,223,574 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $55.1 million in ZETA stocks shares; and GRANAHAN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $42.33 million in ZETA stock with ownership of nearly -9.001% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 64 institutional holders increased their position in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. [NYSE:ZETA] by around 12,450,614 shares. Additionally, 30 investors decreased positions by around 7,871,757 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 29,883,006 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 50,205,377 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZETA stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,701,307 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 2,871,576 shares during the same period.