WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. [WSC] is -0.15% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. [NASDAQ: WSC] price surged by 4.24 percent to reach at $1.66. The company report on August 3, 2022 that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results.

Continued Execution of Growth Strategy Drives Operational Outperformance and Increased 2022 Outlook.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (“WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: WSC), the North American leader in innovative flexible workspace and portable storage solutions, today announced second quarter 2022 results and provided an update on operations and the current market environment, including the following highlights:.

A sum of 3648780 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.65M shares. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. shares reached a high of $41.75 and dropped to a low of $39.60 until finishing in the latest session at $40.78.

The one-year WSC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.17. The average equity rating for WSC stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. [WSC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WSC shares is $45.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WSC stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 30, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price from $40 to $50. The new note on the price target was released on March 02, 2022, representing the official price target for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $31 to $33, while Robert W. Baird kept a Outperform rating on WSC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. is set at 1.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for WSC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for WSC in the course of the last twelve months was 16.06 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

WSC Stock Performance Analysis:

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. [WSC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.54. With this latest performance, WSC shares gained by 29.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 44.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WSC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 87.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.62 for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. [WSC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.78, while it was recorded at 39.13 for the last single week of trading, and 36.71 for the last 200 days.

Insight into WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. [WSC] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.49 and a Gross Margin at +46.98. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.45.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.74, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.82.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

WSC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WSC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. go to 47.30%.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. [WSC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $9,036 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WSC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 20,332,810, which is approximately -0.19% of the company’s market cap and around 2.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 18,177,252 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $741.27 million in WSC stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $625.17 million in WSC stock with ownership of nearly 1.543% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 191 institutional holders increased their position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. [NASDAQ:WSC] by around 14,912,521 shares. Additionally, 174 investors decreased positions by around 16,076,082 shares, while 44 investors held positions by with 190,594,766 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 221,583,369 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WSC stock had 62 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,466,683 shares, while 52 institutional investors sold positions of 4,381,323 shares during the same period.