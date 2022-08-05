why Vistra Corp. [VST] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $32.00

Vistra Corp. [NYSE: VST] gained 0.63% or 0.16 points to close at $25.62 with a heavy trading volume of 3115161 shares. The company report on July 28, 2022 that Vistra Declares Dividend on Common Stock and Series A Preferred Stock.

Vistra (NYSE: VST) announced today that its board of directors has declared a third quarter dividend of $0.184 per share of Vistra’s common stock, reflecting an aggregate payment of approximately $75 million this quarter, and together with the dividends paid in the first and second quarters, approximately $225 million cumulatively in 2022. This represents a ~23% increase in the company’s quarterly common stock dividend per share from its third quarter 2021 dividend. The common dividend is payable on Sept. 30, 2022, to common stockholders of record as of Sept. 21, 2022. The ex-dividend date for the common dividend will be Sept. 20, 2022.

The board of directors also declared a semi-annual dividend on the company’s 8.0% Series A Fixed-Rate Reset Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock. The Series A dividend is $40.00 per preferred share, or $80.00 per share of Series A preferred stock on an annualized basis. The Series A dividend is payable on Oct. 17, 2022, to Series A preferred stockholders of record as of Oct. 1, 2022.

It opened the trading session at $25.60, the shares rose to $25.90 and dropped to $25.53, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for VST points out that the company has recorded 15.20% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -55.18% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.39M shares, VST reached to a volume of 3115161 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Vistra Corp. [VST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VST shares is $32.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VST stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Vistra Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 30, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on July 22, 2021, representing the official price target for Vistra Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $23, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on VST stock. On July 09, 2021, analysts increased their price target for VST shares from 17 to 23.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vistra Corp. is set at 0.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for VST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.57. Price to Free Cash Flow for VST in the course of the last twelve months was 19.21 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

Trading performance analysis for VST stock

Vistra Corp. [VST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.22. With this latest performance, VST shares gained by 18.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 35.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.38 for Vistra Corp. [VST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.08, while it was recorded at 25.51 for the last single week of trading, and 22.68 for the last 200 days.

Vistra Corp. [VST]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vistra Corp. [VST] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.48 and a Gross Margin at +0.45. Vistra Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -9.64.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -15.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.58.

Vistra Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Vistra Corp. [VST]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vistra Corp. go to 20.30%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Vistra Corp. [VST]

There are presently around $10,168 million, or 98.30% of VST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VST stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 47,604,079, which is approximately 2.197% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; OAKTREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 28,899,812 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $740.41 million in VST stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $613.34 million in VST stock with ownership of nearly 2.283% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vistra Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 205 institutional holders increased their position in Vistra Corp. [NYSE:VST] by around 33,237,888 shares. Additionally, 220 investors decreased positions by around 64,701,175 shares, while 54 investors held positions by with 298,936,862 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 396,875,925 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VST stock had 66 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,801,667 shares, while 57 institutional investors sold positions of 4,002,266 shares during the same period.