why Fidelity National Information Services Inc. [FIS] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $128.45

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. [NYSE: FIS] slipped around -7.56 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $96.57 at the close of the session, down -7.26%. The company report on August 4, 2022 that FIS Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results.

Increased revenue 7% on a GAAP basis and 8% on an organic basis to $3.7 billion.

Generated Diluted EPS of $0.45 and Adjusted EPS of $1.73.

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. stock is now -11.53% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. FIS Stock saw the intraday high of $100.65 and lowest of $95.50 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 135.62, which means current price is +13.61% above from all time high which was touched on 02/01/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.18M shares, FIS reached a trading volume of 8284727 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Fidelity National Information Services Inc. [FIS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FIS shares is $128.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FIS stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Fidelity National Information Services Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI raised their target price from $115 to $135. The new note on the price target was released on June 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Fidelity National Information Services Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $128, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on FIS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fidelity National Information Services Inc. is set at 3.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for FIS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for FIS in the course of the last twelve months was 16.20 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

How has FIS stock performed recently?

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. [FIS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.32. With this latest performance, FIS shares gained by 1.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FIS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.99 for Fidelity National Information Services Inc. [FIS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 97.84, while it was recorded at 101.67 for the last single week of trading, and 103.80 for the last 200 days.

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. [FIS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fidelity National Information Services Inc. [FIS] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.15 and a Gross Margin at +37.44. Fidelity National Information Services Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.00.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.86, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.50.

Fidelity National Information Services Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings analysis for Fidelity National Information Services Inc. [FIS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FIS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fidelity National Information Services Inc. go to 13.48%.

Insider trade positions for Fidelity National Information Services Inc. [FIS]

There are presently around $53,539 million, or 93.00% of FIS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FIS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 56,825,524, which is approximately 5.673% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 49,297,525 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.76 billion in FIS stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $3.26 billion in FIS stock with ownership of nearly -1.3% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 563 institutional holders increased their position in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. [NYSE:FIS] by around 43,407,696 shares. Additionally, 508 investors decreased positions by around 42,239,507 shares, while 150 investors held positions by with 468,755,248 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 554,402,451 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FIS stock had 106 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,312,893 shares, while 128 institutional investors sold positions of 12,763,743 shares during the same period.