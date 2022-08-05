why Epizyme Inc. [EPZM] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $2.98

Epizyme Inc. [NASDAQ: EPZM] traded at a low on 08/04/22, posting a -0.67 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $1.48. The company report on June 27, 2022 that Ipsen to acquire Epizyme, expanding its portfolio in oncology.

Transaction focused on lead asset Tazverik® (tazemetostat), a first-in-class EZH2a inhibitor approved in the U.S.

Acquisition to bolster Ipsen’s growing oncology presence and leverage its infrastructure.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5104759 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Epizyme Inc. stands at 1.09% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.10%.

The market cap for EPZM stock reached $250.80 million, with 144.20 million shares outstanding and 125.51 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.61M shares, EPZM reached a trading volume of 5104759 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Epizyme Inc. [EPZM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EPZM shares is $2.98 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EPZM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Epizyme Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on June 28, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on June 27, 2022, representing the official price target for Epizyme Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $12 to $16, while SVB Leerink kept a Outperform rating on EPZM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Epizyme Inc. is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for EPZM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.51.

How has EPZM stock performed recently?

Epizyme Inc. [EPZM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, EPZM shares dropped by -0.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -77.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EPZM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.60 for Epizyme Inc. [EPZM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1033, while it was recorded at 1.4840 for the last single week of trading, and 1.8715 for the last 200 days.

Epizyme Inc. [EPZM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Epizyme Inc. [EPZM] shares currently have an operating margin of -630.54 and a Gross Margin at +69.03. Epizyme Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -670.96.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -305.86, with Return on Assets sitting at -65.01.

Epizyme Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.80 and a Current Ratio set at 5.90.

Earnings analysis for Epizyme Inc. [EPZM]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EPZM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Epizyme Inc. go to 38.00%.

Insider trade positions for Epizyme Inc. [EPZM]

There are presently around $214 million, or 90.40% of EPZM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EPZM stocks are: RP MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 31,833,334, which is approximately 247.273% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 15,522,777 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $22.97 million in EPZM stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $15.95 million in EPZM stock with ownership of nearly 41.525% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Epizyme Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 71 institutional holders increased their position in Epizyme Inc. [NASDAQ:EPZM] by around 63,360,462 shares. Additionally, 65 investors decreased positions by around 10,503,451 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 70,663,760 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 144,527,673 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EPZM stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,794,369 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 9,250,209 shares during the same period.