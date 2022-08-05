why Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft [DB] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $11.43

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft [NYSE: DB] price surged by 2.59 percent to reach at $0.22. The company report on July 28, 2022 that Deutsche Bank Launches Cash Tender Offer for Certain of its Outstanding Eligible Liabilities Senior Notes.

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO ANY JURISDICTION INTO WHICH SUCH DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. THIS NOTICE IS FOR INFORMATION ONLY AND IS NOT AN OFFER TO EXCHANGE, PURCHASE OR SELL SECURITIES. THE TENDER OFFER DISCUSSED BELOW IS BEING MADE SOLELY PURSUANT TO THE OFFER TO PURCHASE (AS DEFINED BELOW).

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (XETRA: DBKGn.DE / NYSE: DB) (“Deutsche Bank”) announced today an offer to purchase up to $1,000,000,000 of aggregate principal amount (subject to increase, the “Tender Cap”) of the 3.035% Eligible Liabilities Senior Notes due 2033, 2.311% Eligible Liabilities Senior Notes due 2027, 2.552% Eligible Liabilities Senior Notes due 2028, and its 2.129% Eligible Liabilities Senior Notes due 2026 (the “Notes”) for cash (the “Tender Offer”) at a purchase price determined in accordance with the procedures as described in the related Offer to Purchase also dated today (the “Offer to Purchase”).

A sum of 3736606 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.10M shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft shares reached a high of $8.77 and dropped to a low of $8.60 until finishing in the latest session at $8.73.

The one-year DB stock forecast points to a potential upside of 23.62.

Guru’s Opinion on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft [DB]:

Goldman have made an estimate for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 31, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 21, 2022, representing the official price target for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for DB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 358.52.

DB Stock Performance Analysis:

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft [DB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.68. With this latest performance, DB shares gained by 6.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.64 for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft [DB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.36, while it was recorded at 8.64 for the last single week of trading, and 11.75 for the last 200 days.

DB Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft go to 1.01%.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft [DB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5,483 million, or 35.17% of DB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DB stocks are: CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS with ownership of 117,021,869, which is approximately -2.374% of the company’s market cap and around 2.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 71,052,394 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $620.29 million in DB stocks shares; and HUDSON EXECUTIVE CAPITAL LP, currently with $588.31 million in DB stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 121 institutional holders increased their position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft [NYSE:DB] by around 131,072,149 shares. Additionally, 118 investors decreased positions by around 105,913,579 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 391,022,084 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 628,007,812 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DB stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,899,930 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 44,652,279 shares during the same period.