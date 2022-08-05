Wells Fargo lifts Fiserv Inc. [FISV] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Fiserv Inc. [NASDAQ: FISV] traded at a low on 08/04/22, posting a -1.40 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $106.66. The company report on July 26, 2022 that Fiserv Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results.

GAAP revenue growth of 10% both in the quarter and year to date; GAAP EPS increased 130% in the quarter and 128% year to date; Organic revenue growth of 12% in the quarter and 11% year to date; Adjusted EPS increased 14% in the quarter and 17% year to date; Company raises 2022 organic revenue growth outlook to 9% to 11% and adjusted EPS outlook to $6.45 to $6.55, or growth of 16% to 17%.

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV), a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology solutions, today reported financial results for the second quarter of 2022.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4690534 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Fiserv Inc. stands at 2.14% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.36%.

The market cap for FISV stock reached $67.43 billion, with 645.20 million shares outstanding and 612.34 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.22M shares, FISV reached a trading volume of 4690534 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Fiserv Inc. [FISV]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FISV shares is $122.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FISV stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Fiserv Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on May 18, 2022, representing the official price target for Fiserv Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $125, while Loop Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on FISV stock. On April 12, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for FISV shares from 144 to 126.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fiserv Inc. is set at 2.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for FISV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.83. Price to Free Cash Flow for FISV in the course of the last twelve months was 27.61 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has FISV stock performed recently?

Fiserv Inc. [FISV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.93. With this latest performance, FISV shares gained by 13.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FISV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.52 for Fiserv Inc. [FISV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 96.46, while it was recorded at 106.57 for the last single week of trading, and 99.88 for the last 200 days.

Fiserv Inc. [FISV]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fiserv Inc. [FISV] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.46 and a Gross Margin at +49.86. Fiserv Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.22.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.22, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.77.

Fiserv Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for Fiserv Inc. [FISV]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FISV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fiserv Inc. go to 15.33%.

Insider trade positions for Fiserv Inc. [FISV]

There are presently around $61,682 million, or 92.80% of FISV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FISV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 47,887,053, which is approximately 0.729% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 43,567,217 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.65 billion in FISV stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $4.39 billion in FISV stock with ownership of nearly 2.07% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fiserv Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 569 institutional holders increased their position in Fiserv Inc. [NASDAQ:FISV] by around 23,353,596 shares. Additionally, 661 investors decreased positions by around 40,514,950 shares, while 198 investors held positions by with 514,435,203 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 578,303,749 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FISV stock had 90 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,052,477 shares, while 111 institutional investors sold positions of 4,779,790 shares during the same period.