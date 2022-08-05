Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Vermilion Energy Inc. [VET]. What else is Wall St. saying

Vermilion Energy Inc. [NYSE: VET] loss -5.93% or -1.39 points to close at $22.05 with a heavy trading volume of 3211909 shares. The company report on July 28, 2022 that Vermilion Energy Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2022 Release Date and Conference Call and Webcast Details.

Vermilion Energy Inc. (“Vermilion”, “We”, “Our”, “Us” or the “Company”) (TSX: VET) (NYSE: VET) will release its 2022 second quarter operating and condensed financial results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 after the close of North American markets. The unaudited financial statements and management discussion and analysis for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 will be available on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (“SEDAR”) at www.sedar.com, on EDGAR at www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml, and on Vermilion’s website at www.vermilionenergy.com.

It opened the trading session at $23.30, the shares rose to $23.31 and dropped to $21.845, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for VET points out that the company has recorded 36.53% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -300.18% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.78M shares, VET reached to a volume of 3211909 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Vermilion Energy Inc. [VET]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VET shares is $25.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VET stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Vermilion Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 30, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on June 27, 2022, representing the official price target for Vermilion Energy Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vermilion Energy Inc. is set at 1.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for VET stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for VET in the course of the last twelve months was 4.27 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

Trading performance analysis for VET stock

Vermilion Energy Inc. [VET] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.69. With this latest performance, VET shares gained by 22.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 36.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 221.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VET stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.34 for Vermilion Energy Inc. [VET]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.55, while it was recorded at 24.26 for the last single week of trading, and 17.41 for the last 200 days.

Vermilion Energy Inc. [VET]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vermilion Energy Inc. [VET] shares currently have an operating margin of +34.00 and a Gross Margin at +38.62. Vermilion Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +56.29.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 76.80, with Return on Assets sitting at 22.94.

Vermilion Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Vermilion Energy Inc. [VET]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VET. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vermilion Energy Inc. go to 20.91%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Vermilion Energy Inc. [VET]

There are presently around $981 million, or 31.01% of VET stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VET stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 5,114,553, which is approximately 4.277% of the company’s market cap and around 1.93% of the total institutional ownership; BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA, holding 2,250,750 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $49.63 million in VET stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $48.94 million in VET stock with ownership of nearly 3.05% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vermilion Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 93 institutional holders increased their position in Vermilion Energy Inc. [NYSE:VET] by around 10,633,878 shares. Additionally, 62 investors decreased positions by around 7,919,484 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 25,934,493 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 44,487,855 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VET stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,951,976 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 1,076,654 shares during the same period.