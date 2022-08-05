Wall Street Analyst Initiated Monster Beverage Corporation [MNST]. What else is Wall St. saying

Monster Beverage Corporation [NASDAQ: MNST] traded at a high on 08/04/22, posting a 0.32 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $96.36. The company report on August 4, 2022 that Monster Beverage Reports 2022 Second Quarter Financial Results.

— Record Second Quarter Net Sales Rise 13.2 Percent to $1.66 Billion —- Net Sales on a Foreign Currency Adjusted Basis Rise 16.9 Percent —- Solid Revenue Growth —- Price Increase Set for September 1, 2022 in the United States —- Price Increases in Certain International Markets Planned for Second Half of 2022 —- Product Supply Normalizing –.

Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ: MNST) today reported financial results for the three- and six-months ended June 30, 2022.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3051317 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Monster Beverage Corporation stands at 1.64% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.92%.

The market cap for MNST stock reached $49.90 billion, with 529.40 million shares outstanding and 376.53 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.96M shares, MNST reached a trading volume of 3051317 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Monster Beverage Corporation [MNST]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MNST shares is $102.72 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MNST stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Monster Beverage Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 05, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price from $111 to $117. The new note on the price target was released on June 06, 2022, representing the official price target for Monster Beverage Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $97 to $110, while Bernstein kept a Outperform rating on MNST stock. On February 25, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for MNST shares from 93 to 90.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Monster Beverage Corporation is set at 2.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for MNST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for MNST in the course of the last twelve months was 54.06 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.80.

How has MNST stock performed recently?

Monster Beverage Corporation [MNST] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.58. With this latest performance, MNST shares dropped by -1.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MNST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.65 for Monster Beverage Corporation [MNST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 93.13, while it was recorded at 97.48 for the last single week of trading, and 87.75 for the last 200 days.

Monster Beverage Corporation [MNST]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Monster Beverage Corporation [MNST] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.53 and a Gross Margin at +56.10. Monster Beverage Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +24.86.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.49, with Return on Assets sitting at 19.50.

Monster Beverage Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.80 and a Current Ratio set at 4.50.

Earnings analysis for Monster Beverage Corporation [MNST]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MNST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Monster Beverage Corporation go to 14.05%.

Insider trade positions for Monster Beverage Corporation [MNST]

There are presently around $32,524 million, or 65.30% of MNST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MNST stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 30,005,150, which is approximately 1.709% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 25,839,969 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.49 billion in MNST stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.35 billion in MNST stock with ownership of nearly 0.618% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Monster Beverage Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 401 institutional holders increased their position in Monster Beverage Corporation [NASDAQ:MNST] by around 23,087,311 shares. Additionally, 343 investors decreased positions by around 22,217,165 shares, while 105 investors held positions by with 292,221,327 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 337,525,803 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MNST stock had 113 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,910,758 shares, while 74 institutional investors sold positions of 6,031,337 shares during the same period.