Wall Street Analyst Initiated Corteva Inc. [CTVA]. What else is Wall St. saying

Corteva Inc. [NYSE: CTVA] traded at a low on 08/04/22, posting a -0.86 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $55.22. The company report on August 4, 2022 that Corteva Reports Second Quarter and First Half 2022 Results, Raises Full-Year Net Sales and Earnings Guidance.

Increased dividend ~7% on an annualized basis, effective in the third quarter.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3215800 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Corteva Inc. stands at 1.74% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.09%.

The market cap for CTVA stock reached $39.31 billion, with 727.00 million shares outstanding and 725.92 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.23M shares, CTVA reached a trading volume of 3215800 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Corteva Inc. [CTVA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CTVA shares is $62.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CTVA stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Corteva Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on June 01, 2022, representing the official price target for Corteva Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $58, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on CTVA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Corteva Inc. is set at 1.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for CTVA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for CTVA in the course of the last twelve months was 42.27 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

How has CTVA stock performed recently?

Corteva Inc. [CTVA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.05. With this latest performance, CTVA shares gained by 6.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 30.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTVA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.86 for Corteva Inc. [CTVA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 56.18, while it was recorded at 56.22 for the last single week of trading, and 52.34 for the last 200 days.

Corteva Inc. [CTVA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Corteva Inc. [CTVA] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.53 and a Gross Margin at +36.61. Corteva Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.57.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.22, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.26.

Corteva Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings analysis for Corteva Inc. [CTVA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CTVA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Corteva Inc. go to 15.71%.

Insider trade positions for Corteva Inc. [CTVA]

There are presently around $31,762 million, or 83.00% of CTVA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CTVA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 80,762,837, which is approximately 1.605% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 61,242,962 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.38 billion in CTVA stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.04 billion in CTVA stock with ownership of nearly -11.478% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Corteva Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 522 institutional holders increased their position in Corteva Inc. [NYSE:CTVA] by around 45,056,933 shares. Additionally, 522 investors decreased positions by around 43,273,505 shares, while 247 investors held positions by with 486,863,888 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 575,194,326 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CTVA stock had 132 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,855,884 shares, while 95 institutional investors sold positions of 3,226,308 shares during the same period.