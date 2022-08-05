Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Curis Inc. [CRIS]. What else is Wall St. saying

Curis Inc. [NASDAQ: CRIS] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.04% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -8.41%. The company report on July 29, 2022 that Curis Reports Inducement Grant Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRIS), a biotechnology company focused on the development of innovative therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, today announced that on July 22, 2022, the independent Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors of Curis approved the grant of an inducement stock option to purchase a total of 540,000 shares of Curis common stock to a new employee, with a grant date of July 26, 2022, which is the employee’s date of hire (the “Inducement Grant”).

Such Inducement Grant has an exercise price per share equal to the closing price of the Company’s common stock on July 26, 2022, which is the employee’s date of hire. Such Inducement Grant has a 10 year term and vests over four years, with 25% of the original number of shares underlying the award vesting on the first anniversary of the employee’s date of hire and an additional 6.25% of the original number of shares underlying the award vesting on each successive three-month period thereafter, subject to the employee’s continued service with the Company through the respective vesting dates. Such Inducement Grant was granted as an inducement equity award outside of the Company’s Fourth Amended and Restated 2010 Stock Incentive Plan and was made as an inducement material to the employee’s acceptance of employment with the Company.

Over the last 12 months, CRIS stock dropped by -85.98%. The one-year Curis Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 92.0. The average equity rating for CRIS stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $97.60 million, with 91.64 million shares outstanding and 85.92 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.88M shares, CRIS stock reached a trading volume of 3378542 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Curis Inc. [CRIS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CRIS shares is $12.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CRIS stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Curis Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 04, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on October 13, 2021, representing the official price target for Curis Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $19, while B. Riley Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on CRIS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Curis Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRIS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.21.

CRIS Stock Performance Analysis:

Curis Inc. [CRIS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.41. With this latest performance, CRIS shares dropped by -5.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -69.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -85.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRIS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.66 for Curis Inc. [CRIS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0109, while it was recorded at 0.9971 for the last single week of trading, and 2.9210 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Curis Inc. Fundamentals:

Curis Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 13.00 and a Current Ratio set at 13.00.

Curis Inc. [CRIS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $59 million, or 72.60% of CRIS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CRIS stocks are: MAVERICK CAPITAL LTD with ownership of 7,693,022, which is approximately -1.251% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 6,587,381 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.46 million in CRIS stocks shares; and M28 CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $4.16 million in CRIS stock with ownership of nearly 62.65% of the company’s market capitalization.

65 institutional holders increased their position in Curis Inc. [NASDAQ:CRIS] by around 16,980,419 shares. Additionally, 61 investors decreased positions by around 24,206,168 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 19,390,346 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 60,576,933 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CRIS stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,660,791 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 12,637,606 shares during the same period.