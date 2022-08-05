The Clorox Company [CLX] Stock trading around $137.76 per share: What’s Next?

The Clorox Company [NYSE: CLX] stock went on a downward path that fall over -4.71% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -4.78%. The company report on August 3, 2022 that Clorox Reports Q4 and FY22 Results, Provides FY23 Outlook and Announces Streamlined Operating Model.

The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) today reported results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022, which ended June 30, 2022.

Over the last 12 months, CLX stock dropped by -16.82%. The one-year The Clorox Company stock forecast points to a potential downside of -1.84. The average equity rating for CLX stock is currently 3.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $17.01 billion, with 123.18 million shares outstanding and 122.05 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.38M shares, CLX stock reached a trading volume of 3325664 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on The Clorox Company [CLX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CLX shares is $135.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CLX stock is a recommendation set at 3.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for The Clorox Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 13, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo dropped their target price from $159 to $150. The new note on the price target was released on February 04, 2022, representing the official price target for The Clorox Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $163 to $148, while UBS kept a Sell rating on CLX stock. On February 04, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for CLX shares from 154 to 140.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Clorox Company is set at 4.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 42.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.95.

CLX Stock Performance Analysis:

The Clorox Company [CLX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.78. With this latest performance, CLX shares dropped by -6.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.09 for The Clorox Company [CLX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 140.28, while it was recorded at 142.65 for the last single week of trading, and 152.77 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The Clorox Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Clorox Company [CLX] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.86 and a Gross Margin at +43.33. The Clorox Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.67.

Return on Total Capital for CLX is now 31.65, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 19.75. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 107.66, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Clorox Company [CLX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 775.18. Additionally, CLX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 88.57, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 50.30. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 681.27, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 77.84.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Clorox Company [CLX] managed to generate an average of $78,889 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.73 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.17.The Clorox Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

CLX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CLX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Clorox Company go to -6.40%.

The Clorox Company [CLX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $13,620 million, or 80.50% of CLX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 14,685,046, which is approximately 1.276% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,117,522 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.53 billion in CLX stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.12 billion in CLX stock with ownership of nearly -1.146% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Clorox Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 488 institutional holders increased their position in The Clorox Company [NYSE:CLX] by around 11,596,995 shares. Additionally, 548 investors decreased positions by around 8,262,381 shares, while 203 investors held positions by with 79,009,105 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 98,868,481 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLX stock had 80 new institutional investments in for a total of 832,287 shares, while 154 institutional investors sold positions of 1,832,297 shares during the same period.