TCV Acquisition Corp. [TCVA] is -0.91% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

TCV Acquisition Corp. [NASDAQ: TCVA] slipped around -0.02 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $9.77 at the close of the session, down -0.20%.

TCV Acquisition Corp. stock is now -0.91% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TCVA Stock saw the intraday high of $9.79 and lowest of $9.76 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 10.34, which means current price is +1.24% above from all time high which was touched on 06/14/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 126.64K shares, TCVA reached a trading volume of 4056990 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about TCV Acquisition Corp. [TCVA]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for TCV Acquisition Corp. is set at 0.03 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

How has TCVA stock performed recently?

TCV Acquisition Corp. [TCVA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.31. With this latest performance, TCVA shares gained by 0.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TCVA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.71 for TCV Acquisition Corp. [TCVA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.75, while it was recorded at 9.79 for the last single week of trading, and 9.78 for the last 200 days.

TCV Acquisition Corp. [TCVA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

TCV Acquisition Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.80 and a Current Ratio set at 3.80.

Insider trade positions for TCV Acquisition Corp. [TCVA]

16 institutional holders increased their position in TCV Acquisition Corp. [NASDAQ:TCVA] by around 3,644,027 shares. Additionally, 25 investors decreased positions by around 3,615,917 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 29,052,397 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 36,312,341 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TCVA stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 635,235 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 2,789,708 shares during the same period.