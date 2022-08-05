Stifel lifts Restaurant Brands International Inc. [QSR] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Restaurant Brands International Inc. [NYSE: QSR] surged by $4.08 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $59.11 during the day while it closed the day at $59.09. The company report on August 4, 2022 that Restaurant Brands International Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results.

Global System-wide sales grow 14%, up nearly $1 billion year-over-year to over $10 billion.

Consolidated comparable sales accelerate to 9% with 14% growth at Tim Hortons Canada, 18% at Burger King International.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. stock has also gained 11.24% of its value over the past 7 days. However, QSR stock has inclined by 8.80% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 3.72% and lost -2.62% year-on date.

The market cap for QSR stock reached $25.95 billion, with 309.00 million shares outstanding and 280.37 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.52M shares, QSR reached a trading volume of 3504118 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Restaurant Brands International Inc. [QSR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QSR shares is $61.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QSR stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Restaurant Brands International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on May 04, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $71 to $64. The new note on the price target was released on April 12, 2022, representing the official price target for Restaurant Brands International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $66 to $60, while Morgan Stanley kept a Underweight rating on QSR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Restaurant Brands International Inc. is set at 1.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for QSR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for QSR in the course of the last twelve months was 42.05 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

QSR stock trade performance evaluation

Restaurant Brands International Inc. [QSR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.24. With this latest performance, QSR shares gained by 15.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QSR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.47 for Restaurant Brands International Inc. [QSR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 51.34, while it was recorded at 55.38 for the last single week of trading, and 55.70 for the last 200 days.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. [QSR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Restaurant Brands International Inc. [QSR] shares currently have an operating margin of +33.33 and a Gross Margin at +58.32. Restaurant Brands International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.60.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 37.61, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.60.

Restaurant Brands International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Restaurant Brands International Inc. [QSR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for QSR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Restaurant Brands International Inc. go to 8.01%.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. [QSR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $14,000 million, or 82.30% of QSR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QSR stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 37,576,911, which is approximately 0.267% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., holding 23,864,631 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.41 billion in QSR stocks shares; and ROYAL BANK OF CANADA, currently with $1.17 billion in QSR stock with ownership of nearly 1.632% of the company’s market capitalization.

193 institutional holders increased their position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. [NYSE:QSR] by around 11,128,668 shares. Additionally, 176 investors decreased positions by around 21,894,776 shares, while 70 investors held positions by with 203,906,148 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 236,929,592 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QSR stock had 60 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,709,781 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 7,304,683 shares during the same period.