Society Pass Incorporated [SOPA] fell -77.33% so far this year. What now?

Society Pass Incorporated [NASDAQ: SOPA] gained 26.20% on the last trading session, reaching $2.36 price per share at the time. The company report on August 4, 2022 that Society Pass Inc (Nasdaq: SOPA) Reports Stellar 2Q 2022 and 1H 2022 Financial Results, Recognises 5,669% Year on Year Revenue Growth from 2Q 2021 and 5,360% Year on Year Revenue Growth from 1H 2021.

• Second quarter 2022 unaudited revenues grew 5,669% year on year (from $7,783 for second quarter ended 30 June 2021 to $445,090 for second quarter ended 30 June 2022).

Society Pass Incorporated represents 21.89 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $59.33 million with the latest information. SOPA stock price has been found in the range of $2.31 to $3.14.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.60M shares, SOPA reached a trading volume of 78739751 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SOPA shares is $5.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SOPA stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Society Pass Incorporated is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for SOPA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 59.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.23.

Society Pass Incorporated [SOPA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 28.26. With this latest performance, SOPA shares gained by 19.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -42.16% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SOPA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.76 for Society Pass Incorporated [SOPA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.0300, while it was recorded at 1.9100 for the last single week of trading.

Society Pass Incorporated [SOPA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Society Pass Incorporated [SOPA] shares currently have an operating margin of -6542.26 and a Gross Margin at -654.23. Society Pass Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6687.08.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -186.63, with Return on Assets sitting at -161.54.

Society Pass Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 21.60 and a Current Ratio set at 21.80.

An analysis of insider ownership at Society Pass Incorporated [SOPA]

There are presently around $3 million, or 5.40% of SOPA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SOPA stocks are: LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC with ownership of 431,809, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 40.74% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 171,163 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.4 million in SOPA stocks shares; and PARAMETRIC PORTFOLIO ASSOCIATES LLC, currently with $0.35 million in SOPA stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Society Pass Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 23 institutional holders increased their position in Society Pass Incorporated [NASDAQ:SOPA] by around 1,013,685 shares. Additionally, 15 investors decreased positions by around 155,784 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 91,156 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,260,625 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SOPA stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 685,174 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 127,916 shares during the same period.