Skyworks Solutions Inc. [SWKS] Stock trading around $113.52 per share: What’s Next?

Skyworks Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ: SWKS] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.43% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 5.43%. The company report on August 4, 2022 that Skyworks Reports Q3 FY22 Results.

Delivers Record Third Quarter Revenue of $1.233 Billion, up 10% Y-o-Y.

Posts GAAP Diluted EPS of $1.66 and Non-GAAP Diluted EPS of $2.44.

Over the last 12 months, SWKS stock dropped by -39.23%. The one-year Skyworks Solutions Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 19.89. The average equity rating for SWKS stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $17.96 billion, with 163.70 million shares outstanding and 160.34 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.15M shares, SWKS stock reached a trading volume of 3787978 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Skyworks Solutions Inc. [SWKS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SWKS shares is $141.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SWKS stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Skyworks Solutions Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 29, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities dropped their target price from $175 to $138. The new note on the price target was released on April 12, 2022, representing the official price target for Skyworks Solutions Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $180 to $145, while UBS kept a Neutral rating on SWKS stock. On February 04, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for SWKS shares from 225 to 190.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Skyworks Solutions Inc. is set at 3.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for SWKS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.90. Price to Free Cash Flow for SWKS in the course of the last twelve months was 26.16 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.70.

SWKS Stock Performance Analysis:

Skyworks Solutions Inc. [SWKS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.43. With this latest performance, SWKS shares gained by 18.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -39.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SWKS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.33 for Skyworks Solutions Inc. [SWKS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 101.22, while it was recorded at 110.37 for the last single week of trading, and 130.89 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Skyworks Solutions Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Skyworks Solutions Inc. [SWKS] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.88 and a Gross Margin at +48.82. Skyworks Solutions Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +29.33.

Return on Total Capital for SWKS is now 27.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 25.29. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.67, with Return on Assets sitting at 21.88. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Skyworks Solutions Inc. [SWKS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 42.20. Additionally, SWKS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.68, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 42.20, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.68.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.89 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.75.Skyworks Solutions Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 4.00.

SWKS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SWKS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Skyworks Solutions Inc. go to 11.85%.

Skyworks Solutions Inc. [SWKS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $13,327 million, or 76.40% of SWKS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SWKS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 18,027,044, which is approximately 0.525% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 14,632,218 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.66 billion in SWKS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $839.51 million in SWKS stock with ownership of nearly -1.825% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Skyworks Solutions Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 431 institutional holders increased their position in Skyworks Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ:SWKS] by around 9,071,731 shares. Additionally, 490 investors decreased positions by around 16,089,617 shares, while 153 investors held positions by with 92,234,433 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 117,395,781 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SWKS stock had 82 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,633,154 shares, while 154 institutional investors sold positions of 1,745,864 shares during the same period.