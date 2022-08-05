Shake Shack Inc. [SHAK] Stock trading around $51.04 per share: What’s Next?

Shake Shack Inc. [NYSE: SHAK] stock went on a downward path that fall over -6.23% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.47%. The company report on August 4, 2022 that Shake Shack Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Total revenue of $230.8 million, up 23.1% versus 2021, including $223.1 million of Shack sales and $7.7 million of Licensing revenue.

Over the last 12 months, SHAK stock dropped by -44.65%. The one-year Shake Shack Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 15.64. The average equity rating for SHAK stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.97 billion, with 39.16 million shares outstanding and 37.20 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 928.79K shares, SHAK stock reached a trading volume of 3163092 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Shake Shack Inc. [SHAK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SHAK shares is $60.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SHAK stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Gordon Haskett have made an estimate for Shake Shack Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 19, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on May 17, 2022, representing the official price target for Shake Shack Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $70, while Northcoast analysts kept a Buy rating on SHAK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Shake Shack Inc. is set at 2.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for SHAK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.28.

SHAK Stock Performance Analysis:

Shake Shack Inc. [SHAK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.47. With this latest performance, SHAK shares gained by 24.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -44.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SHAK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.59 for Shake Shack Inc. [SHAK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.52, while it was recorded at 51.36 for the last single week of trading, and 62.38 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Shake Shack Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Shake Shack Inc. [SHAK] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.13 and a Gross Margin at +11.33. Shake Shack Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.17.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.12, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.66.

Shake Shack Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.00 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

Shake Shack Inc. [SHAK] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,751 million, or 93.00% of SHAK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SHAK stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 6,608,930, which is approximately -0.639% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,071,207 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $207.79 million in SHAK stocks shares; and FRED ALGER MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $155.01 million in SHAK stock with ownership of nearly -16.574% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Shake Shack Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 133 institutional holders increased their position in Shake Shack Inc. [NYSE:SHAK] by around 3,249,478 shares. Additionally, 131 investors decreased positions by around 2,879,295 shares, while 46 investors held positions by with 28,176,075 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 34,304,848 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SHAK stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 532,687 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 834,067 shares during the same period.