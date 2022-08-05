ROTH Capital lifts VAALCO Energy Inc. [EGY] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

VAALCO Energy Inc. [NYSE: EGY] plunged by -$0.92 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $5.68 during the day while it closed the day at $4.82. The company report on August 3, 2022 that VAALCO Energy Provides Operational Update.

VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE: EGY; LSE: EGY) (“VAALCO” or the “Company”) today provided an update on the South Tchibala 1HB-ST well, as well as updated full year production guidance.

VAALCO Energy Inc. stock has also loss -13.46% of its value over the past 7 days. However, EGY stock has declined by -29.01% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -5.30% and gained 50.16% year-on date.

The market cap for EGY stock reached $266.69 million, with 58.70 million shares outstanding and 56.51 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.07M shares, EGY reached a trading volume of 4957360 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about VAALCO Energy Inc. [EGY]:

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for VAALCO Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 13, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 12, 2021, representing the official price target for VAALCO Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4, while ROTH Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on EGY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for VAALCO Energy Inc. is set at 0.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for EGY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for EGY in the course of the last twelve months was 37.04 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

EGY stock trade performance evaluation

VAALCO Energy Inc. [EGY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.46. With this latest performance, EGY shares dropped by -24.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 72.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EGY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.34 for VAALCO Energy Inc. [EGY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.78, while it was recorded at 5.56 for the last single week of trading, and 5.39 for the last 200 days.

VAALCO Energy Inc. [EGY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and VAALCO Energy Inc. [EGY] shares currently have an operating margin of +39.73 and a Gross Margin at +47.81. VAALCO Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +40.49.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 78.34, with Return on Assets sitting at 39.87.

VAALCO Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

VAALCO Energy Inc. [EGY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $121 million, or 45.10% of EGY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EGY stocks are: WILEN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CORP. with ownership of 3,131,898, which is approximately -0.636% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,435,219 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.74 million in EGY stocks shares; and TIETON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $10.8 million in EGY stock with ownership of nearly -32.401% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in VAALCO Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 81 institutional holders increased their position in VAALCO Energy Inc. [NYSE:EGY] by around 5,886,137 shares. Additionally, 27 investors decreased positions by around 4,678,829 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 14,547,590 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 25,112,556 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EGY stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,853,432 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 887,758 shares during the same period.