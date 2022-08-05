Onion Global Limited [OG] is -69.75% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Onion Global Limited [NYSE: OG] surged by $0.36 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $1.28 during the day while it closed the day at $0.76. The company report on July 18, 2022 that Onion Global Announces Receipt of NYSE Non-compliance Letter Regarding ADS Trading Price.

Onion Global Limited (“Onion Global”, the “Group” or the “Company”) (NYSE: OG), a next-generation lifestyle brand platform that incubates, markets, and distributes the world’s fresh, fashionable, and future brands to young people in China and across Asia, today announced that, it has received a letter from the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”) dated July 1, 2022, notifying the Company that it is below compliance criteria in connection with the performance of trading price of Onion Global’s American depositary shares (the “ADSs”).

Pursuant to applicable NYSE continued listing standards, a company is considered “below criteria” by the NYSE if average closing price of its security is less than $1.00 over a consecutive 30 trading-day period. A review of the current financial condition of the Company by the NYSE shows that as of June 30, 2022, the 30 trading-day average closing share price of the security was $0.93. Accordingly, the Company is now subject to the procedures as outlined in Sections 801 and 802 of the NYSE Listed Company Manual. Since this is the only criteria that the Company has triggered, the procedures outlined in Paras. 802.02 and 802.03 of the NYSE Listed Company Manual do not apply. The Company must bring its share price and average share price back above $1.00 by six months following receipt of the notification.

Onion Global Limited stock has also gained 124.17% of its value over the past 7 days. However, OG stock has declined by -42.24% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -58.79% and lost -69.75% year-on date.

The market cap for OG stock reached $86.01 million, with 103.53 million shares outstanding and 20.96 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 52.74K shares, OG reached a trading volume of 5878672 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Onion Global Limited [OG]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Onion Global Limited is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for OG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.38.

OG stock trade performance evaluation

Onion Global Limited [OG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 124.17. With this latest performance, OG shares dropped by -25.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -58.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -79.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.17 for Onion Global Limited [OG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8028, while it was recorded at 0.4366 for the last single week of trading, and 2.3095 for the last 200 days.

Onion Global Limited [OG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Onion Global Limited [OG] shares currently have an operating margin of -14.86 and a Gross Margin at +20.40. Onion Global Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -13.93.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -50.00, with Return on Assets sitting at -28.21.

Onion Global Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

Onion Global Limited [OG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2 million, or 4.40% of OG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OG stocks are: SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 1,320,750, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 4.33% of the total institutional ownership; ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC, holding 943,390 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.72 million in OG stocks shares; and MURCHINSON LTD., currently with $0.14 million in OG stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Onion Global Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 0 institutional holders increased their position in Onion Global Limited [NYSE:OG] by around 0 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 25,657 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 2,446,031 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,471,688 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OG stock had 0 new institutional investments in for a total of 0 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 25,657 shares during the same period.