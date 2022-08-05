Offerpad Solutions Inc. [OPAD] Stock trading around $2.09 per share: What’s Next?

Offerpad Solutions Inc. [NYSE: OPAD] loss -5.00% or -0.11 points to close at $2.09 with a heavy trading volume of 3637738 shares. The company report on August 3, 2022 that Offerpad Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results.

Q2 year-over-year revenue increased 185% to $1.1 billion.

Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE: OPAD), a leading tech-enabled platform for residential real estate, today released financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

It opened the trading session at $2.29, the shares rose to $2.325 and dropped to $2.03, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for OPAD points out that the company has recorded -44.71% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -3.98% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.27M shares, OPAD reached to a volume of 3637738 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Offerpad Solutions Inc. [OPAD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OPAD shares is $5.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OPAD stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Offerpad Solutions Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 22, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on July 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Offerpad Solutions Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5.50, while Compass Point analysts kept a Buy rating on OPAD stock. On June 09, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for OPAD shares from 12 to 8.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Offerpad Solutions Inc. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for OPAD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.81.

Trading performance analysis for OPAD stock

Offerpad Solutions Inc. [OPAD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.95. With this latest performance, OPAD shares dropped by -15.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -44.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -78.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OPAD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.38 for Offerpad Solutions Inc. [OPAD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.12, while it was recorded at 2.13 for the last single week of trading, and 5.05 for the last 200 days.

Offerpad Solutions Inc. [OPAD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Offerpad Solutions Inc. [OPAD] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.95 and a Gross Margin at +10.04. Offerpad Solutions Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.31.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.16, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.74.

Offerpad Solutions Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at Offerpad Solutions Inc. [OPAD]

There are presently around $262 million, or 68.80% of OPAD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OPAD stocks are: LL FUNDS, LLC with ownership of 100,249,983, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 5.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3,992,388 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.34 million in OPAD stocks shares; and ZIMMER PARTNERS, LP, currently with $7.71 million in OPAD stock with ownership of nearly -7.905% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Offerpad Solutions Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 50 institutional holders increased their position in Offerpad Solutions Inc. [NYSE:OPAD] by around 4,331,803 shares. Additionally, 15 investors decreased positions by around 2,738,663 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 118,272,112 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 125,342,578 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OPAD stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,798,952 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 1,066,719 shares during the same period.