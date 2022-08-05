NCR Corporation [NCR] Stock trading around $34.08 per share: What’s Next?

NCR Corporation [NYSE: NCR] price surged by 0.09 percent to reach at $0.03. The company report on July 29, 2022 that NCR Delivers Services to Run Bank of New Zealand’s ATM Network.

NCR Corporation, (NYSE: NCR), a leading enterprise technology provider, today announced a strategic relationship with the Bank of New Zealand (BNZ), one of the largest banks in the country. Through its robust NCR ATM as a Service solution, NCR will run the bank’s ATM fleet as part of BNZ’s digital transformation.

NCR has provided support services to BNZ for many years, becoming a trusted partner and providing end-to-end ATM support through NCR Managed Services. In the latest progression in the partnership, NCR will own and operate the bank’s off-site, cash dispense ATM fleet and run BNZ’s on-premise fleet of NCR SelfServ™ ATMs. BNZ will leverage NCR’s digital-first technology platform to elevate self-service banking, providing 24/7 access to transactional services for its customers.

A sum of 3605888 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.25M shares. NCR Corporation shares reached a high of $34.56 and dropped to a low of $33.12 until finishing in the latest session at $34.08.

The one-year NCR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 18.29. The average equity rating for NCR stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on NCR Corporation [NCR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NCR shares is $41.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NCR stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for NCR Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 19, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, The Benchmark Company raised their target price from $44 to $52. The new note on the price target was released on April 28, 2021, representing the official price target for NCR Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $25 to $34, while Morgan Stanley kept a Overweight rating on NCR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NCR Corporation is set at 1.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for NCR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for NCR in the course of the last twelve months was 4.99 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

NCR Stock Performance Analysis:

NCR Corporation [NCR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.16. With this latest performance, NCR shares gained by 13.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NCR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.56 for NCR Corporation [NCR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.86, while it was recorded at 33.39 for the last single week of trading, and 37.66 for the last 200 days.

Insight into NCR Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NCR Corporation [NCR] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.64 and a Gross Margin at +26.17. NCR Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.36.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.80, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.97.

NCR Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

NCR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NCR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NCR Corporation go to 4.00%.

NCR Corporation [NCR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,206 million, or 91.40% of NCR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NCR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 12,636,852, which is approximately 0.464% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,279,478 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $384.4 million in NCR stocks shares; and ALLSPRING GLOBAL INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS, LLC, currently with $208.62 million in NCR stock with ownership of nearly -8.487% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NCR Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 182 institutional holders increased their position in NCR Corporation [NYSE:NCR] by around 18,066,889 shares. Additionally, 186 investors decreased positions by around 17,975,626 shares, while 84 investors held positions by with 87,386,354 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 123,428,869 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NCR stock had 57 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,145,289 shares, while 58 institutional investors sold positions of 6,583,522 shares during the same period.