MKM Partners lifts Murphy Oil Corporation [MUR] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Murphy Oil Corporation [NYSE: MUR] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.31% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.78%. The company report on August 4, 2022 that Murphy Oil Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2022 Results.

Raises Full Year Production Guidance, Introduces Capital Allocation Framework Including Share Repurchase Program.

Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE: MUR) today announced its financial and operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022, including net income attributable to Murphy of $351 million, or $2.23 net income per diluted share. Adjusted net income, which excludes discontinued operations and other one-off items, was $305 million, or $1.93 net income per diluted share.

Over the last 12 months, MUR stock rose by 61.78%. The one-year Murphy Oil Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 32.03. The average equity rating for MUR stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.77 billion, with 154.92 million shares outstanding and 146.41 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.90M shares, MUR stock reached a trading volume of 3214526 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Murphy Oil Corporation [MUR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MUR shares is $47.77 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MUR stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

MKM Partners have made an estimate for Murphy Oil Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 20, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on May 05, 2022, representing the official price target for Murphy Oil Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $38 to $54, while Piper Sandler kept a Overweight rating on MUR stock. On February 11, 2022, analysts increased their price target for MUR shares from 33 to 42.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Murphy Oil Corporation is set at 1.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for MUR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.27. Price to Free Cash Flow for MUR in the course of the last twelve months was 3.99 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

MUR Stock Performance Analysis:

Murphy Oil Corporation [MUR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.78. With this latest performance, MUR shares gained by 19.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 61.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MUR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.59 for Murphy Oil Corporation [MUR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.83, while it was recorded at 33.66 for the last single week of trading, and 33.40 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Murphy Oil Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Murphy Oil Corporation [MUR] shares currently have an operating margin of +34.97 and a Gross Margin at +41.55. Murphy Oil Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.59.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.73, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.69.

Murphy Oil Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

MUR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MUR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Murphy Oil Corporation go to 41.38%.

Murphy Oil Corporation [MUR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,990 million, or 83.40% of MUR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MUR stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 22,842,683, which is approximately -1.402% of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 17,444,116 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $566.41 million in MUR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $492.12 million in MUR stock with ownership of nearly 0.981% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Murphy Oil Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 159 institutional holders increased their position in Murphy Oil Corporation [NYSE:MUR] by around 12,257,253 shares. Additionally, 145 investors decreased positions by around 7,475,216 shares, while 50 investors held positions by with 103,134,993 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 122,867,462 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MUR stock had 57 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,988,832 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 2,530,673 shares during the same period.