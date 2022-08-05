MFA Financial Inc. [MFA] moved down -4.83: Why It’s Important

MFA Financial Inc. [NYSE: MFA] closed the trading session at $12.03 on 08/04/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $12.01, while the highest price level was $12.91. The company report on August 4, 2022 that MFA Financial, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) today provided its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -34.05 percent and weekly performance of -6.38 percent. The stock has been moved at -33.46 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 7.70 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -19.21 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.70M shares, MFA reached to a volume of 2898733 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about MFA Financial Inc. [MFA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MFA shares is $14.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MFA stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for MFA Financial Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 18, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on December 08, 2021, representing the official price target for MFA Financial Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MFA Financial Inc. is set at 0.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for MFA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.26.

MFA stock trade performance evaluation

MFA Financial Inc. [MFA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.38. With this latest performance, MFA shares gained by 7.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MFA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.72 for MFA Financial Inc. [MFA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.99, while it was recorded at 12.69 for the last single week of trading, and 15.65 for the last 200 days.

MFA Financial Inc. [MFA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MFA Financial Inc. [MFA] shares currently have an operating margin of +87.32 and a Gross Margin at +92.33. MFA Financial Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +67.13.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.94, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.08.

MFA Financial Inc. [MFA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $820 million, or 64.20% of MFA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MFA stocks are: STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP MANAGEMENT, L.L.C. with ownership of 10,638,545, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.61% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 10,040,156 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $120.78 million in MFA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $107.63 million in MFA stock with ownership of nearly -7.25% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MFA Financial Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 83 institutional holders increased their position in MFA Financial Inc. [NYSE:MFA] by around 8,226,372 shares. Additionally, 142 investors decreased positions by around 12,187,311 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 47,725,026 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 68,138,709 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MFA stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,499,851 shares, while 63 institutional investors sold positions of 4,114,178 shares during the same period.