Market cap of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. [SFM] reaches 3.34B – now what?

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. [NASDAQ: SFM] jumped around 3.66 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $30.83 at the close of the session, up 13.47%. The company report on August 3, 2022 that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results.

Sprouts Achieves Milestone of Celebrating 20th Year Anniversary.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (Nasdaq: SFM) today reported results for the 13-week second quarter ended July 3, 2022.

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. stock is now 3.87% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SFM Stock saw the intraday high of $31.49 and lowest of $29.66 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 35.34, which means current price is +36.66% above from all time high which was touched on 04/11/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.86M shares, SFM reached a trading volume of 5750005 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. [SFM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SFM shares is $28.77 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SFM stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 05, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $21 to $40. The new note on the price target was released on April 29, 2022, representing the official price target for Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. stock. On October 05, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for SFM shares from 21 to 19.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. is set at 0.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for SFM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.99. Price to Free Cash Flow for SFM in the course of the last twelve months was 11.17 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

How has SFM stock performed recently?

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. [SFM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.27. With this latest performance, SFM shares gained by 17.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 30.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SFM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.63 for Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. [SFM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.51, while it was recorded at 28.04 for the last single week of trading, and 27.80 for the last 200 days.

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. [SFM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. [SFM] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.55 and a Gross Margin at +34.21. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.00.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 26.52, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.60.

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. [SFM]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SFM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. go to 5.40%.

Insider trade positions for Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. [SFM]

There are presently around $3,413 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SFM stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 13,440,670, which is approximately -2.978% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 11,017,621 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $339.67 million in SFM stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $202.96 million in SFM stock with ownership of nearly -9.408% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 167 institutional holders increased their position in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. [NASDAQ:SFM] by around 7,615,891 shares. Additionally, 190 investors decreased positions by around 10,963,470 shares, while 51 investors held positions by with 92,140,069 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 110,719,430 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SFM stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,253,032 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 2,500,115 shares during the same period.