Market cap of MGIC Investment Corporation [MTG] reaches 4.30B – now what?

MGIC Investment Corporation [NYSE: MTG] jumped around 0.22 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $14.25 at the close of the session, up 1.57%. The company report on August 3, 2022 that MGIC Investment Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results.

Second Quarter 2022 Net Income of $249.3 million or $0.80 per Diluted Share.

Second Quarter 2022 Adjusted Net Operating Income (Non-GAAP) of $254.4 million or $0.81 per Diluted Share.

MGIC Investment Corporation stock is now -1.18% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MTG Stock saw the intraday high of $14.36 and lowest of $14.115 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 16.84, which means current price is +25.27% above from all time high which was touched on 01/13/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.79M shares, MTG reached a trading volume of 3910726 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about MGIC Investment Corporation [MTG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MTG shares is $17.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MTG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for MGIC Investment Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 23, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $16 to $16.50. The new note on the price target was released on November 17, 2021, representing the official price target for MGIC Investment Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13, while Keefe Bruyette analysts kept a Outperform rating on MTG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MGIC Investment Corporation is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for MTG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.58. Price to Free Cash Flow for MTG in the course of the last twelve months was 6.91.

How has MTG stock performed recently?

MGIC Investment Corporation [MTG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.49. With this latest performance, MTG shares gained by 12.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MTG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.09 for MGIC Investment Corporation [MTG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.21, while it was recorded at 14.09 for the last single week of trading, and 14.25 for the last 200 days.

MGIC Investment Corporation [MTG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MGIC Investment Corporation [MTG] shares currently have an operating margin of +76.75. MGIC Investment Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +53.55.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.28, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.77.

Earnings analysis for MGIC Investment Corporation [MTG]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MTG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MGIC Investment Corporation go to 5.00%.

Insider trade positions for MGIC Investment Corporation [MTG]

There are presently around $4,202 million, or 97.50% of MTG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MTG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 33,025,974, which is approximately 3.661% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 27,872,353 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $397.18 million in MTG stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $253.06 million in MTG stock with ownership of nearly -17.749% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MGIC Investment Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 178 institutional holders increased their position in MGIC Investment Corporation [NYSE:MTG] by around 30,682,506 shares. Additionally, 161 investors decreased positions by around 36,761,567 shares, while 49 investors held positions by with 227,419,904 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 294,863,977 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MTG stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,718,453 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 7,881,304 shares during the same period.