Market cap of Kellogg Company [K] reaches 24.37B – now what?

Kellogg Company [NYSE: K] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.19% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.76%. The company report on August 4, 2022 that Kellogg Company Reports 2022 Second Quarter Results.

Kellogg Company (NYSE: K) today published its 2022 second quarter earnings results in documents posted to the company website at https://investor.kelloggs.com/QuarterlyResults. Documents immediately available include: the financial press release and tables, GAAP reconciliations, and presentation slides.

A Current Report on Form 8-K was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and is available on its website at www.sec.gov.

Over the last 12 months, K stock rose by 19.03%. The one-year Kellogg Company stock forecast points to a potential downside of -2.68. The average equity rating for K stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $24.37 billion, with 340.00 million shares outstanding and 230.46 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.02M shares, K stock reached a trading volume of 3497918 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Kellogg Company [K]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for K shares is $71.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on K stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Kellogg Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler dropped their target price from $66 to $62. The new note on the price target was released on May 03, 2022, representing the official price target for Kellogg Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $74 to $73, while Deutsche Bank kept a Hold rating on K stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kellogg Company is set at 1.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for K stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.61. Price to Free Cash Flow for K in the course of the last twelve months was 50.24 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

K Stock Performance Analysis:

Kellogg Company [K] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.76. With this latest performance, K shares gained by 1.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for K stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.47 for Kellogg Company [K]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 70.90, while it was recorded at 74.06 for the last single week of trading, and 66.36 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Kellogg Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kellogg Company [K] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.85 and a Gross Margin at +31.68. Kellogg Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.49.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 43.56, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.23.

Kellogg Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

K Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for K. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kellogg Company go to 2.00%.

Kellogg Company [K] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $21,144 million, or 87.30% of K stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of K stocks are: KELLOGG W K FOUNDATION TRUST with ownership of 57,316,450, which is approximately -1.507% of the company’s market cap and around 17.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 29,353,099 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.17 billion in K stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.98 billion in K stock with ownership of nearly 4.09% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kellogg Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 397 institutional holders increased their position in Kellogg Company [NYSE:K] by around 13,775,983 shares. Additionally, 377 investors decreased positions by around 15,670,770 shares, while 170 investors held positions by with 256,974,876 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 286,421,629 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. K stock had 77 new institutional investments in for a total of 648,253 shares, while 104 institutional investors sold positions of 5,945,373 shares during the same period.