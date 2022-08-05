Market cap of Helbiz Inc. [HLBZ] reaches 26.76M – now what?

Helbiz Inc. [NASDAQ: HLBZ] plunged by -$0.01 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $0.66 during the day while it closed the day at $0.59. The company report on July 27, 2022 that Italy’s BKT Series on Helbiz Live to be Available on Amazon Prime Video.

Helbiz Live is available within Amazon Prime Video Channels on all devices and smart TVs in Italy.

Helbiz Media, a division of the Nasdaq-listed Helbiz Inc.(HLBZ), announces that Helbiz Live, including the upcoming season of the Italian BKT Series, is available on Amazon Prime Video Channels in Italy.

Helbiz Inc. stock has also gained 17.35% of its value over the past 7 days. However, HLBZ stock has declined by -59.05% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -84.56% and lost -89.26% year-on date.

The market cap for HLBZ stock reached $26.76 million, with 30.14 million shares outstanding and 1.81 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.07M shares, HLBZ reached a trading volume of 4316696 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Helbiz Inc. is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for HLBZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.77.

HLBZ stock trade performance evaluation

Helbiz Inc. [HLBZ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.35. With this latest performance, HLBZ shares dropped by -5.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -84.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -94.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HLBZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.92 for Helbiz Inc. [HLBZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7540, while it was recorded at 0.5350 for the last single week of trading, and 3.9048 for the last 200 days.

Helbiz Inc. [HLBZ]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Helbiz Inc. [HLBZ] shares currently have an operating margin of -457.74 and a Gross Margin at -164.77. Helbiz Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -560.78.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -305.26, with Return on Assets sitting at -128.48.

Helbiz Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Helbiz Inc. [HLBZ]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1 million, or 7.50% of HLBZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HLBZ stocks are: CREDIT SUISSE AG/ with ownership of 940,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 18.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 106,121 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $63000.0 in HLBZ stocks shares; and VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, currently with $31000.0 in HLBZ stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Helbiz Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 12 institutional holders increased their position in Helbiz Inc. [NASDAQ:HLBZ] by around 235,012 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 427,085 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 627,360 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,289,457 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HLBZ stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 134,142 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 413,343 shares during the same period.