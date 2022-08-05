Market cap of Forge Global Holdings Inc. [FRGE] reaches 1.04B – now what?

Forge Global Holdings Inc. [NYSE: FRGE] closed the trading session at $6.05 on 08/04/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $4.51, while the highest price level was $9.40. The company report on July 28, 2022 that Forge Global Holdings, Inc. to Report Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on August 11, 2022.

Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: FRGE) (“Forge” or the “Company”), a leading private securities marketplace, today announced that it will report second quarter 2022 financial results on Thursday, August 11, 2022. Management will host a conference call and webcast at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time, following the release of its earnings materials, to discuss the Company’s financial and business results.

What: Forge Global Holdings, Inc. Second Quarter 2022 CallWhen: Thursday, August 11, 2022Time: 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern TimeDial-In: To access the conference call via telephone please dial 1 (888) 440-4165 or 1 (646) 960-0858 for callers outside the United States and enter the conference ID 5410143.Webcast: A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/108223910 or from the “Events & Presentations” section of the Company’s Investor Relations website at https://ir.forgeglobal.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -38.52 percent and weekly performance of 12.45 percent. The stock has been moved at -39.01 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -30.94 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -82.55 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 933.17K shares, FRGE reached to a volume of 22618485 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Forge Global Holdings Inc. is set at 0.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for FRGE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

FRGE stock trade performance evaluation

Forge Global Holdings Inc. [FRGE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.45. With this latest performance, FRGE shares dropped by -30.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FRGE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.41 for Forge Global Holdings Inc. [FRGE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.29, while it was recorded at 5.13 for the last single week of trading, and 12.46 for the last 200 days.

Forge Global Holdings Inc. [FRGE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.56, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.25.

Forge Global Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

Forge Global Holdings Inc. [FRGE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $77 million, or 22.70% of FRGE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FRGE stocks are: TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD with ownership of 8,545,254, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 26.40% of the total institutional ownership; WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN, holding 2,515,283 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $15.22 million in FRGE stocks shares; and TACONIC CAPITAL ADVISORS LP, currently with $5.66 million in FRGE stock with ownership of nearly 55.798% of the company’s market capitalization.

14 institutional holders increased their position in Forge Global Holdings Inc. [NYSE:FRGE] by around 12,124,479 shares. Additionally, 75 investors decreased positions by around 36,664,329 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 35,983,093 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 12,805,715 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FRGE stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,735,393 shares, while 69 institutional investors sold positions of 32,440,105 shares during the same period.