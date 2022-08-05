Market cap of Flex Ltd. [FLEX] reaches 7.21B – now what?

Flex Ltd. [NASDAQ: FLEX] surged by $0.11 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $17.06 during the day while it closed the day at $16.95. The company report on August 1, 2022 that Flex receives 4th consecutive Lenovo EMEA Logistics Supplier of the Year Award.

For the fourth year in a row, Flex (NASDAQ: FLEX) has been named as Lenovo EMEA Logistics Supplier of the Year. The award is recognition of Flex’s ability to create a seamless experience for companies and their customers that is resilient and adaptable to rapidly changing global end market demands. The award was presented at the Lenovo EMEA Global Logistics Suppliers Conference attended by Lenovo’s connected partner network.

Flex’s value added fulfilment services, which include vendor managed inventory, warehousing, fulfilment and last mile distribution, helped Lenovo deliver increased volumes across their PC & Smart Devices, Mobile, Server and Cloud business in what was a dynamic and highly challenging supply chain environment.

Flex Ltd. stock has also gained 3.29% of its value over the past 7 days. However, FLEX stock has declined by -4.45% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 1.19% and lost -7.53% year-on date.

The market cap for FLEX stock reached $7.21 billion, with 458.00 million shares outstanding and 455.51 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.89M shares, FLEX reached a trading volume of 4041132 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Flex Ltd. [FLEX]:

Argus have made an estimate for Flex Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 18, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on May 06, 2021, representing the official price target for Flex Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $21 to $22, while JP Morgan kept a Overweight rating on FLEX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Flex Ltd. is set at 0.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for FLEX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for FLEX in the course of the last twelve months was 24.36 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

FLEX stock trade performance evaluation

Flex Ltd. [FLEX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.29. With this latest performance, FLEX shares gained by 18.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FLEX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.84 for Flex Ltd. [FLEX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.60, while it was recorded at 16.76 for the last single week of trading, and 16.82 for the last 200 days.

Flex Ltd. [FLEX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Flex Ltd. [FLEX] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.91 and a Gross Margin at +7.33. Flex Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.59.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.75, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.32.

Flex Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Flex Ltd. [FLEX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FLEX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Flex Ltd. go to 16.85%.

Flex Ltd. [FLEX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $7,388 million, or 99.40% of FLEX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FLEX stocks are: PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/ with ownership of 54,612,570, which is approximately -0.74% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 39,472,671 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $669.06 million in FLEX stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $399.87 million in FLEX stock with ownership of nearly -49.873% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Flex Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 173 institutional holders increased their position in Flex Ltd. [NASDAQ:FLEX] by around 39,834,951 shares. Additionally, 150 investors decreased positions by around 58,347,902 shares, while 71 investors held positions by with 337,689,268 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 435,872,121 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FLEX stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,104,158 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 11,519,250 shares during the same period.