Market Analysts see YETI Holdings Inc. [YETI] falling to $50. Time to buy?

YETI Holdings Inc. [NYSE: YETI] slipped around -10.2 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $44.16 at the close of the session, down -18.76%. The company report on August 4, 2022 that YETI Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results.

Net Sales Increased 17%Updates 2022 Outlook.

YETI Holdings, Inc. (“YETI”) (NYSE: YETI) today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended July 2, 2022.

YETI Holdings Inc. stock is now -46.69% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. YETI Stock saw the intraday high of $46.79 and lowest of $43.92 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 108.82, which means current price is +13.90% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.46M shares, YETI reached a trading volume of 6337838 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about YETI Holdings Inc. [YETI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for YETI shares is $68.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on YETI stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for YETI Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 04, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 13, 2022, representing the official price target for YETI Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $97 to $64, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on YETI stock. On April 07, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for YETI shares from 103 to 92.

The Average True Range (ATR) for YETI Holdings Inc. is set at 2.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for YETI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for YETI in the course of the last twelve months was 80.89 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

How has YETI stock performed recently?

YETI Holdings Inc. [YETI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.58. With this latest performance, YETI shares dropped by -4.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -55.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YETI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.05 for YETI Holdings Inc. [YETI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 46.16, while it was recorded at 50.59 for the last single week of trading, and 65.01 for the last 200 days.

YETI Holdings Inc. [YETI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and YETI Holdings Inc. [YETI] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.66 and a Gross Margin at +57.84. YETI Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.07.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 52.74, with Return on Assets sitting at 23.19.

YETI Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings analysis for YETI Holdings Inc. [YETI]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for YETI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for YETI Holdings Inc. go to 13.87%.

Insider trade positions for YETI Holdings Inc. [YETI]

There are presently around $3,872 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of YETI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 7,633,990, which is approximately -0.697% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 7,372,620 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $325.57 million in YETI stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $320.9 million in YETI stock with ownership of nearly 23.37% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in YETI Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 223 institutional holders increased their position in YETI Holdings Inc. [NYSE:YETI] by around 12,195,165 shares. Additionally, 222 investors decreased positions by around 7,799,601 shares, while 51 investors held positions by with 67,677,166 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 87,671,932 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. YETI stock had 61 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,339,557 shares, while 98 institutional investors sold positions of 2,605,253 shares during the same period.