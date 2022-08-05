Market Analysts see UiPath Inc. [PATH] gaining to $25. Time to buy?

UiPath Inc. [NYSE: PATH] gained 8.94% or 1.72 points to close at $20.96 with a heavy trading volume of 5182508 shares. The company report on August 3, 2022 that UiPath Expands Integrations with Box to Accelerate Digital Transformation Across the Full Content Journey.

Integrations harness the power of the UiPath end-to-end platform to automate content collection, routing, distribution, and document e-signature processes.

UiPath (NYSE: PATH), a leading enterprise automation software company, today announced it has expanded its integrations with Box, the leading Content Cloud. The UiPath integration with Box now adds Box Sign to make it easy for users and teams to automate content collection, routing, distribution, and document e-signature processes.

It opened the trading session at $19.54, the shares rose to $21.23 and dropped to $19.525, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for PATH points out that the company has recorded -43.56% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -53.44% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 6.75M shares, PATH reached to a volume of 5182508 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about UiPath Inc. [PATH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PATH shares is $29.37 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PATH stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for UiPath Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 07, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 25, 2022, representing the official price target for UiPath Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $56, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on PATH stock. On January 06, 2022, analysts increased their price target for PATH shares from 50 to 60.

The Average True Range (ATR) for UiPath Inc. is set at 1.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for PATH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.26.

Trading performance analysis for PATH stock

UiPath Inc. [PATH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.24. With this latest performance, PATH shares gained by 2.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -43.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -65.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PATH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.12 for UiPath Inc. [PATH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.11, while it was recorded at 19.18 for the last single week of trading, and 31.46 for the last 200 days.

UiPath Inc. [PATH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and UiPath Inc. [PATH] shares currently have an operating margin of -56.14 and a Gross Margin at +80.91. UiPath Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -58.91.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -94.00, with Return on Assets sitting at -30.57.

UiPath Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.90 and a Current Ratio set at 4.90.

An analysis of insider ownership at UiPath Inc. [PATH]

There are presently around $5,696 million, or 60.50% of PATH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PATH stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 37,595,245, which is approximately 11.887% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 24,800,243 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $519.81 million in PATH stocks shares; and SUMITOMO MITSUI TRUST HOLDINGS, INC., currently with $503.53 million in PATH stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in UiPath Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 203 institutional holders increased their position in UiPath Inc. [NYSE:PATH] by around 58,810,309 shares. Additionally, 119 investors decreased positions by around 45,220,849 shares, while 44 investors held positions by with 167,736,808 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 271,767,966 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PATH stock had 71 new institutional investments in for a total of 36,321,448 shares, while 68 institutional investors sold positions of 7,191,560 shares during the same period.