Market Analysts see The AZEK Company Inc. [AZEK] falling to $22. Time to buy?

The AZEK Company Inc. [NYSE: AZEK] traded at a high on 08/04/22, posting a 0.29 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $20.41. The company report on August 4, 2022 that The AZEK Company Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results.

Strong Third Quarter Results; Announcing Acquisition of INTEX Millwork™; Returned $58 Million to Shareholders Through Share Repurchases.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3513132 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of The AZEK Company Inc. stands at 5.74% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.82%.

The market cap for AZEK stock reached $3.00 billion, with 154.66 million shares outstanding and 148.86 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.20M shares, AZEK reached a trading volume of 3513132 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The AZEK Company Inc. [AZEK]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AZEK shares is $27.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AZEK stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for The AZEK Company Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 17, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on April 25, 2022, representing the official price target for The AZEK Company Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $56 to $25, while Loop Capital kept a Hold rating on AZEK stock. On April 22, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for AZEK shares from 36 to 30.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The AZEK Company Inc. is set at 0.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for AZEK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.18.

How has AZEK stock performed recently?

The AZEK Company Inc. [AZEK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.74. With this latest performance, AZEK shares gained by 18.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -43.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AZEK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.93 for The AZEK Company Inc. [AZEK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.24, while it was recorded at 20.52 for the last single week of trading, and 28.98 for the last 200 days.

The AZEK Company Inc. [AZEK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The AZEK Company Inc. [AZEK] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.36 and a Gross Margin at +33.08. The AZEK Company Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.90.

Return on Total Capital for AZEK is now 7.82, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.08. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.82, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.39. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The AZEK Company Inc. [AZEK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 32.56. Additionally, AZEK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 24.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.07. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 32.56, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 24.56.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 15.91 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.56.The AZEK Company Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

Earnings analysis for The AZEK Company Inc. [AZEK]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AZEK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The AZEK Company Inc. go to 14.30%.

Insider trade positions for The AZEK Company Inc. [AZEK]

There are presently around $3,132 million, or 96.74% of AZEK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AZEK stocks are: ARES MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 19,096,090, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; ONTARIO TEACHERS PENSION PLAN BOARD, holding 19,095,990 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $389.75 million in AZEK stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $259.62 million in AZEK stock with ownership of nearly -0.725% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The AZEK Company Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 180 institutional holders increased their position in The AZEK Company Inc. [NYSE:AZEK] by around 21,002,556 shares. Additionally, 122 investors decreased positions by around 17,638,893 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 114,814,536 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 153,455,985 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AZEK stock had 69 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,511,176 shares, while 54 institutional investors sold positions of 7,779,462 shares during the same period.