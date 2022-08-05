Market Analysts see Mersana Therapeutics Inc. [MRSN] gaining to $32. Time to buy?

Mersana Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: MRSN] traded at a low on 08/04/22, posting a -0.20 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $4.95. The company report on August 4, 2022 that Mersana Therapeutics Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing a pipeline of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) targeting cancers in areas of high unmet medical need, today announced that on August 1, 2022, an authorized sub-committee of the Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors of Mersana granted inducement awards, consisting of stock options to purchase an aggregate of 25,575 shares of its common stock and restricted stock unit awards (RSUs) to acquire an aggregate of 32,475 shares of its common stock, to 8 new employees whose employment commenced in July 2022. The awards were granted pursuant to terms and conditions fixed by the Compensation Committee and as an inducement material to each new employee entering employment with Mersana in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The option awards have an exercise price of $4.85 per share, which is equal to the closing price of Mersana’s common stock on August 1, 2022. Each option has a 10-year term and will vest over a period of four years, with 25% of the shares vesting on the one-year anniversary of the commencement of the employee’s employment and the remainder vesting in equal quarterly installments over the following three years, subject to the applicable employee’s continued service with Mersana on each such vesting date. The options are subject to the terms and conditions of Mersana’s 2022 Inducement Stock Incentive Plan and the terms and conditions of a stock option agreement covering each grant.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3179501 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Mersana Therapeutics Inc. stands at 6.10% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.56%.

The market cap for MRSN stock reached $535.99 million, with 79.93 million shares outstanding and 69.38 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.21M shares, MRSN reached a trading volume of 3179501 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Mersana Therapeutics Inc. [MRSN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MRSN shares is $18.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MRSN stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Mersana Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 15, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 30, 2021, representing the official price target for Mersana Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Neutral rating on MRSN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mersana Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for MRSN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 255.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.81.

How has MRSN stock performed recently?

Mersana Therapeutics Inc. [MRSN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.94. With this latest performance, MRSN shares gained by 0.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -53.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MRSN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.45 for Mersana Therapeutics Inc. [MRSN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.47, while it was recorded at 4.96 for the last single week of trading, and 5.20 for the last 200 days.

Mersana Therapeutics Inc. [MRSN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Mersana Therapeutics Inc. [MRSN] shares currently have an operating margin of -392693.02. Mersana Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -395488.37.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -97.22, with Return on Assets sitting at -70.93.

Mersana Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.30 and a Current Ratio set at 4.30.

Insider trade positions for Mersana Therapeutics Inc. [MRSN]

There are presently around $403 million, or 87.60% of MRSN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MRSN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 7,626,196, which is approximately 1.965% of the company’s market cap and around 1.13% of the total institutional ownership; AVORO CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC, holding 6,800,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $33.66 million in MRSN stocks shares; and BAIN CAPITAL LIFE SCIENCES INVESTORS, LLC, currently with $32.28 million in MRSN stock with ownership of nearly 21.1% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Mersana Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 74 institutional holders increased their position in Mersana Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:MRSN] by around 22,311,698 shares. Additionally, 54 investors decreased positions by around 11,000,256 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 48,034,549 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 81,346,503 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MRSN stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,572,289 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 2,279,916 shares during the same period.