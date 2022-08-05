Market Analysts see DXC Technology Company [DXC] falling to $30. Time to buy?

DXC Technology Company [NYSE: DXC] traded at a low on 08/04/22, posting a -17.04 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $26.15. The company report on August 3, 2022 that DXC Technology Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Results.

Revenues of $3.71 billion for Q1 FY23, down 10.5% as compared to prior year period, and down 2.6% on an organic basis.

Diluted Earnings Per Share was $0.43 and Non-GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share was $0.75 in Q1 FY23.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 8567573 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of DXC Technology Company stands at 5.12% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.30%.

The market cap for DXC stock reached $6.02 billion, with 242.76 million shares outstanding and 227.90 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.75M shares, DXC reached a trading volume of 8567573 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about DXC Technology Company [DXC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DXC shares is $37.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DXC stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for DXC Technology Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 09, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on September 22, 2021, representing the official price target for DXC Technology Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $45, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on DXC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DXC Technology Company is set at 1.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for DXC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.60. Price to Free Cash Flow for DXC in the course of the last twelve months was 4.64 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

How has DXC stock performed recently?

DXC Technology Company [DXC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.38. With this latest performance, DXC shares dropped by -10.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DXC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.23 for DXC Technology Company [DXC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.31, while it was recorded at 30.41 for the last single week of trading, and 31.85 for the last 200 days.

DXC Technology Company [DXC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DXC Technology Company [DXC] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.97 and a Gross Margin at +10.94. DXC Technology Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.41.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.32, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.40.

DXC Technology Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for DXC Technology Company [DXC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DXC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DXC Technology Company go to 16.35%.

Insider trade positions for DXC Technology Company [DXC]

There are presently around $5,439 million, or 93.70% of DXC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DXC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 27,361,154, which is approximately -0.147% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC, holding 18,706,217 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $489.17 million in DXC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $396.64 million in DXC stock with ownership of nearly -1.78% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DXC Technology Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 211 institutional holders increased their position in DXC Technology Company [NYSE:DXC] by around 10,102,851 shares. Additionally, 251 investors decreased positions by around 20,949,645 shares, while 131 investors held positions by with 176,932,725 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 207,985,221 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DXC stock had 53 new institutional investments in for a total of 918,152 shares, while 70 institutional investors sold positions of 2,550,274 shares during the same period.