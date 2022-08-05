Market Analysts see Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO] falling to $60. Time to buy?

Apollo Global Management Inc. [NYSE: APO] gained 1.33% on the last trading session, reaching $57.99 price per share at the time. The company report on August 4, 2022 that Apollo and Belstar to Form Private Credit Joint Venture in Korea.

Apollo (NYSE: APO) and Belstar Group announced they have agreed to establish a 50/50 joint venture in Korea to provide a wide range of private credit solutions, bringing together the capabilities of Apollo’s global credit platform with Belstar’s longstanding expertise in investing and partnering with corporates and institutions in Korea.

The joint venture intends to provide large corporations, mid-sized enterprises and sponsors in Korea with asset-backed capital solutions, corporate lending and acquisition financing. In providing private lending solutions, in addition to the traditional financing sources in place today, the joint venture will look to address a liquidity gap borrowers face in the market. The joint venture is a strategic extension of Apollo’s credit investment franchise in the Asia Pacific region and will support Apollo’s recently established Asia Pacific Credit Strategy. The investment program in Korea will be anchored by Apollo’s funds and its internal and affiliated insurance balance sheets, focusing on providing flexible and differentiated capital across the yield and duration spectrums.

Apollo Global Management Inc. represents 586.50 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $31.99 billion with the latest information. APO stock price has been found in the range of $54.70 to $59.125.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.17M shares, APO reached a trading volume of 3053686 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APO shares is $67.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APO stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Apollo Global Management Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on July 19, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on April 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Apollo Global Management Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $91, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Overweight rating on APO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Apollo Global Management Inc. is set at 1.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for APO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 18.20.

Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.62. With this latest performance, APO shares gained by 15.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.64 for Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 53.45, while it was recorded at 57.17 for the last single week of trading, and 62.86 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO] shares currently have an operating margin of +138.03 and a Gross Margin at +99.24. Apollo Global Management Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +50.91.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 69.82, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.70.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for APO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Apollo Global Management Inc. go to 18.60%.

There are presently around $18,222 million, or 54.30% of APO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 37,374,072, which is approximately 10.772% of the company’s market cap and around 16.00% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 31,006,365 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.8 billion in APO stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.41 billion in APO stock with ownership of nearly -4.931% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Apollo Global Management Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 351 institutional holders increased their position in Apollo Global Management Inc. [NYSE:APO] by around 65,807,011 shares. Additionally, 354 investors decreased positions by around 135,426,646 shares, while 88 investors held positions by with 113,000,676 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 314,234,333 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APO stock had 147 new institutional investments in for a total of 22,620,766 shares, while 158 institutional investors sold positions of 97,391,701 shares during the same period.