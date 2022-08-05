Magnite Inc. [MGNI] Stock trading around $8.55 per share: What’s Next?

Magnite Inc. [NASDAQ: MGNI] plunged by -$0.36 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $9.12 during the day while it closed the day at $8.55. The company report on July 27, 2022 that Atmosphere Selects SpringServe to Power Programmatic Advertising for Digital Out of Home Campaigns.

Atmosphere Will Leverage SpringServe’s Ad Serving Technology to Deliver High Quality Video Ad Experiences in Public Spaces.

SpringServe,the leading independent TV ad serving platform, today announced a strategic integration with Atmosphere, the worldwide leader in streaming TV entertainment for businesses. SpringServe will power Atmosphere’s video-centric digital out of home (DOOH) inventory.

Magnite Inc. stock has also gained 5.56% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MGNI stock has declined by -19.49% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -35.33% and lost -51.14% year-on date.

The market cap for MGNI stock reached $1.19 billion, with 132.24 million shares outstanding and 116.42 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.04M shares, MGNI reached a trading volume of 3185283 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Magnite Inc. [MGNI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MGNI shares is $18.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MGNI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Magnite Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Berenberg raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 22, 2021, representing the official price target for Magnite Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $39, while Macquarie analysts kept a Outperform rating on MGNI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Magnite Inc. is set at 0.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for MGNI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.47. Price to Free Cash Flow for MGNI in the course of the last twelve months was 9.45 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

MGNI stock trade performance evaluation

Magnite Inc. [MGNI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.56. With this latest performance, MGNI shares gained by 0.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -71.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MGNI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.10 for Magnite Inc. [MGNI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.33, while it was recorded at 8.21 for the last single week of trading, and 14.00 for the last 200 days.

Magnite Inc. [MGNI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Magnite Inc. [MGNI] shares currently have an operating margin of -9.16 and a Gross Margin at +42.27. Magnite Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.01.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.01, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.00.

Magnite Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Magnite Inc. [MGNI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $763 million, or 69.00% of MGNI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MGNI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 11,882,938, which is approximately 0.512% of the company’s market cap and around 3.90% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 9,977,453 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $85.31 million in MGNI stocks shares; and GRANAHAN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $78.05 million in MGNI stock with ownership of nearly 7.62% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Magnite Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 130 institutional holders increased their position in Magnite Inc. [NASDAQ:MGNI] by around 11,620,406 shares. Additionally, 103 investors decreased positions by around 10,223,019 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 67,354,138 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 89,197,563 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MGNI stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,602,102 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 5,822,774 shares during the same period.