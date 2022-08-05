Lincoln National Corporation [LNC] Stock trading around $47.04 per share: What’s Next?

Lincoln National Corporation [NYSE: LNC] price plunged by -9.17 percent to reach at -$4.75. The company report on August 3, 2022 that Lincoln Financial Group Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results.

Net income EPS of $1.34 and adjusted operating EPS of $2.23.

Adjusted operating EPS included $(0.42) primarily from pandemic-related claims experience and below-targeted alternative investment income.

A sum of 4063985 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.66M shares. Lincoln National Corporation shares reached a high of $52.53 and dropped to a low of $46.77 until finishing in the latest session at $47.04.

The one-year LNC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 22.62. The average equity rating for LNC stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Lincoln National Corporation [LNC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LNC shares is $60.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LNC stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Lincoln National Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on June 23, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on May 24, 2022, representing the official price target for Lincoln National Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $74, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on LNC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lincoln National Corporation is set at 1.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for LNC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.63. Price to Free Cash Flow for LNC in the course of the last twelve months was 6.46.

LNC Stock Performance Analysis:

Lincoln National Corporation [LNC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.70. With this latest performance, LNC shares gained by 0.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LNC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.90 for Lincoln National Corporation [LNC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 50.37, while it was recorded at 50.26 for the last single week of trading, and 62.97 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Lincoln National Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lincoln National Corporation [LNC] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.78. Lincoln National Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.32.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.54, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.39.

LNC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LNC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lincoln National Corporation go to 18.51%.

Lincoln National Corporation [LNC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $6,074 million, or 77.40% of LNC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LNC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 19,412,233, which is approximately -5.11% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 14,059,979 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $661.38 million in LNC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $396.33 million in LNC stock with ownership of nearly -4.822% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lincoln National Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 270 institutional holders increased their position in Lincoln National Corporation [NYSE:LNC] by around 6,202,129 shares. Additionally, 326 investors decreased positions by around 10,155,154 shares, while 130 investors held positions by with 112,776,782 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 129,134,065 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LNC stock had 64 new institutional investments in for a total of 996,286 shares, while 84 institutional investors sold positions of 3,260,507 shares during the same period.