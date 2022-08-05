Lantheus Holdings Inc. [LNTH] Revenue clocked in at $541.60 million, up 146.59% YTD: What’s Next?

Lantheus Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: LNTH] stock went on a downward path that fall over -6.13% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -5.98%. The company report on August 4, 2022 that Lantheus Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Worldwide revenue of $223.7 million for the second quarter 2022, representing an increase of 121.4% from the prior year period.

GAAP net income of $43.1 million for the second quarter 2022, compared to GAAP net loss of $26.7 million in the prior year period.

Over the last 12 months, LNTH stock rose by 172.85%. The one-year Lantheus Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 22.57. The average equity rating for LNTH stock is currently 1.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.73 billion, with 68.01 million shares outstanding and 66.95 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.23M shares, LNTH stock reached a trading volume of 3264071 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Lantheus Holdings Inc. [LNTH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LNTH shares is $92.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LNTH stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Lantheus Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 09, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Lantheus Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $24, while SVB Leerink analysts kept a Outperform rating on LNTH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lantheus Holdings Inc. is set at 4.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for LNTH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.59. Price to Free Cash Flow for LNTH in the course of the last twelve months was 113.59 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

LNTH Stock Performance Analysis:

Lantheus Holdings Inc. [LNTH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.98. With this latest performance, LNTH shares gained by 15.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 172.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 172.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LNTH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.92 for Lantheus Holdings Inc. [LNTH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 67.70, while it was recorded at 75.12 for the last single week of trading, and 46.64 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Lantheus Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lantheus Holdings Inc. [LNTH] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.87 and a Gross Margin at +44.14. Lantheus Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -16.76.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -14.57, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.22.

Lantheus Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

LNTH Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LNTH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lantheus Holdings Inc. go to 37.73%.

Lantheus Holdings Inc. [LNTH] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,790 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LNTH stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 10,666,318, which is approximately -0.085% of the company’s market cap and around 2.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,742,083 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $409.07 million in LNTH stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $184.17 million in LNTH stock with ownership of nearly 19.39% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lantheus Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 168 institutional holders increased their position in Lantheus Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:LNTH] by around 14,739,598 shares. Additionally, 124 investors decreased positions by around 10,997,875 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 41,493,725 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 67,231,198 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LNTH stock had 93 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,046,640 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 213,070 shares during the same period.